Nigeria Won’t Change Until Buhari Learns Facebook And Twitter -By Mukhtar Sagir Dambatta
Nigeria won’t espy the light of change until President Muhammad learn how to use Facebook and Twitter
Any responsible man that has a sense of pity for others and is using Facebook and Twitter on his own will be aware of the happenings of the whole world
Surely, his allies and advisors are not giving him a good and proper advice. They never bring to his notice the tough condition the country is facing, which he ought to know if he is surely on Facebook and other social media sites
I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, how learn Facebook and Twitter because I’m sure if he learns how to use it, he would be noticing what is happening and that remains for him to do justice to the people.
I call on Nigerians to always vote for the person that is good on Facebook and other social media sites to avoid the baseless excuses of so and so person is not aware of the people’s suffering.
Comr. Mukhtar Sagir Dambatta
President
