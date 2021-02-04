Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

Nigeria Won’t Change Until Buhari Learns Facebook And Twitter -By Mukhtar Sagir Dambatta

Published

5 years ago

on

Buhari ipad

Nigeria won’t espy the light of change until President Muhammad learn how to use Facebook and Twitter

Any responsible man that has a sense of pity for others and is using Facebook and Twitter on his own will be aware of the happenings of the whole world

Surely, his allies and advisors are not giving him a good and proper advice. They never bring to his notice the tough condition the country is facing, which he ought to know if he is surely on Facebook and other social media sites

Advertisement

I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, how learn Facebook and Twitter because I’m sure if he learns how to use it, he would be noticing what is happening and that remains for him to do justice to the people.

I call on Nigerians to always vote for the person that is good on Facebook and other social media sites to avoid the baseless excuses of so and so person is not aware of the people’s suffering.

Comr. Mukhtar Sagir Dambatta
President

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Opinion Nigeria is a practical online community where both local and international authors through their opinion pieces, address today’s topical issues. In Opinion Nigeria, we believe in the right to freedom of opinion and expression. We believe that people should be free to express their opinion without interference from anyone especially the government.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments