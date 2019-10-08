“Sex For Grade” And The Evil Of Foreign Media Narratives -By Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde

The Yorubas understood the importance of narratives hence placed premium on learning narratives rather than learning how to defend one’s self. This ancient wisdom is premised on the fact that whosoever tell your stories owns the narrative regardless of the reprisal defences you might comes up with.

However we are a serial abuser of wisdom, tradition and culture hence disregarded this ancient instruction. I wrote in my past articles how the African society has left the narrative of the African society to foreign media outfits. Yesterday a caption of ”sex for grade” scandal permeated the whole media space, trust Nigerians for sensationalism, there were several subplots like those who quizzed ”a whole pastor”

Every time a foreign media outlet touch on black patches of the African society, it is often with a sensationalism that boarders on racial stereotyping, however because it involves sexual matters which is still quite sensitive in our society no one is talking about the negative profiling. Every time foreign media outlets Like the BBC tells a story about us there is always a motive.

Advertisement

It is important to state here that sexual harrassment sins are not perculiar to us Africans, President Bill Clinton was almost losing it in an affair with Monica Lewinsky, I have also written about the deuxième bureau concubinage system in French cultures even if western arrogance and conceit make them pretend that those things exist only in Africa. Having settled that which has to do with racial profiling let’s discuss the matter of the sexual transaction between the lecturer and the student.

If we are to consider conditions prevalent in my University days which was a child’s play compared to the sodomy that exist today, sexual harrassment wouldn’t have been an issue as lecturers does not need to abuse females, the females would rather abuse you, they bring the body, their tempting shapes and the sex to the lecturers without coercion.

Students who would rather not read, conclude the courses are too difficult and hence incomprehensible, see sex for marks as an act of escape, there are also those who also see dating financially viable lecturers as an economic route to escape lack, we have not even exhaust the many possibilities before putting the lecturer as valian and the student a hero.

Advertisement

Also in the place of romantic transactions between lecturers and students that does not premise on leverage like failing the student if she doesn’t sleep with you, there is no undertone of crime, In fact it’s a breach of contract for a girl to bring mutually agreed sexual relationships into the court of public opinion. The mere expression of romantic intent by a lecturer to his student should not be domiciled in the arena of crime, however we did because we are a people with a pluralist moral stance, those who never complained about open sex on BB Naija have suddenly become our moral watchdog in the case of the lecturer and student.

Finally it was said that the lecturer is a Pastor and many have since then profiled him with statements like “a whole pastor.” As a matter of importance referring to a man’s spiritual stance for biological misconducts is pure ignorance. When a pastor have sex outside the boundaries of his matrimony let us talk about his sexual orientation and his polygynous nature which is prevalent in men and not his ministry It’s pure ignorance to exonerate a man of God on his sexual orientation solely on his spirituality rather than his sexual make up.

The church also has to share in this error of perception by the public for its deitification of men of God and their domicilliation in the arena of semi gods.

Advertisement

Kehinde Oluwatosin is a prolific writer and public speaker based in Lagos Nigeria.

Email: kehindeobabatunde@gmail.com

Advertisement