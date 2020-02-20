Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

Soothe this Pain -By Saliu Momodu

Published

6 years ago

on

Pain

And nothing to stop these pangs?
A loaf!
Even a slice?
How about a morsel? That the somber symphony of these broods be silenced even if momentarily
How about a morsel? That the lads of this mournful orchestra may hopefully fall asleep even If to teeter at its very brink

And nothing to quench this thirst?
A drink!
Even a gulp?
How about a sip? That these arid souls left adrift to a fate of chance in a desert of gloom be irrigated
How about a sip? That from this void and abyss may again sprout saplings of hope

And nothing to calm these fears?
A laughter!
Even a grin?
How about a smile? That these fragile hearts be salvaged from the crushing rhythm of a pounding pulse
How about a smile? That these feeble ones may heal from the lethargy of a battered and a bloodied orgy

Advertisement

But nothing to fear this much.
Thirst?
Hunger?
Not even death!
But the truth! That it may lie dimmed and muffled all through our living days
And that when our end finally comes
We depart neither seeing it prevail, nor elate in its company even as we lay to forever rest

Oh nothing to soothe this pain?

Saliu Momodu
saliumomoh123@gmail.com

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Trending Articles

Forgotten Dairies6 hours ago

Why 2026 Must Be About Obeying God’s Word, Not Recycling Resolutions -By Isaac Asabor

Now, it is expedient to urge fellow Nigerians to stop pretending.  The hard truth is this: many people enjoy making...
Forgotten Dairies1 day ago

Russia Promoting Dialogue with Africa on Implementing 2023-2026 Strategic Action Plan -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

On December 19-20, the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum was held in Cairo, Egypt. It was held...
Father Alia Hyacinth Father Alia Hyacinth
Democracy & Governance2 days ago

At 72, A Father’s Embrace: Akume, Alia, And The Future Of Benue -By Leonard Karshima Shilgba

As our leader turns 72 in December 2025—a significant and symbolic age—I humbly call on the Benue State Government and stakeholders to initiate...
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO (RDIF) and Russian President's Special Envoy to United States Kirill Dmitriev, CEO (RDIF) and Russian President's Special Envoy to United States
Forgotten Dairies3 days ago

United States and Russia Resolving Trade Issues and Pursuing New Opportunities -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) will be working in the system of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI)...
quality-nigerian-flag-for-sale-in-lagos quality-nigerian-flag-for-sale-in-lagos
Democracy & Governance4 days ago

Nigeria’s Middle Class Is Slipping Into Poverty — And We Are All at Risk -By Abdulhamid Rabiu

What is urgently needed is a shift from abstract economic targets to people-centered policies. Inflation control must be prioritized. Wages...