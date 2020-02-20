Forgotten Dairies
Soothe this Pain -By Saliu Momodu
And nothing to stop these pangs?
A loaf!
Even a slice?
How about a morsel? That the somber symphony of these broods be silenced even if momentarily
How about a morsel? That the lads of this mournful orchestra may hopefully fall asleep even If to teeter at its very brink
And nothing to quench this thirst?
A drink!
Even a gulp?
How about a sip? That these arid souls left adrift to a fate of chance in a desert of gloom be irrigated
How about a sip? That from this void and abyss may again sprout saplings of hope
And nothing to calm these fears?
A laughter!
Even a grin?
How about a smile? That these fragile hearts be salvaged from the crushing rhythm of a pounding pulse
How about a smile? That these feeble ones may heal from the lethargy of a battered and a bloodied orgy
But nothing to fear this much.
Thirst?
Hunger?
Not even death!
But the truth! That it may lie dimmed and muffled all through our living days
And that when our end finally comes
We depart neither seeing it prevail, nor elate in its company even as we lay to forever rest
Oh nothing to soothe this pain?
Saliu Momodu
saliumomoh123@gmail.com
