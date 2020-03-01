The Bastard Child of Imo State Leadership -By J. Ezike

It is necessary to mention the obvious of Hope Uzodinma: that he is an Igbo pawn who would not have been the governor of Imo state were it not for the sponsorship of Northern Nigeria. It is also public knowledge that his predecessor Rochas Okorocha, had retained his signature in Douglas House through the hegemonic power of the Fulani Caliphate – that bloody notorious empire which continues to ensure the servitude of the Igbo nation to Sokoto and the continuity of all the events that would serve as the prerequisite in the furtherance of the Fulanization Agenda and the total blackout of the cultural and spiritual values of the Igbo, their tribal neighbors and indeed the West and the Middle-belt.

Hope Uzodinma’s sudden ascension into high office, his illegal mandate as governor of Imo State and the recent installment of what appears to be an Emir in Owerri should serve as the paw prints through which any discernable hunter will know what particular “animal” of the jungle has crossed the hunting grounds and above all, its exact destination.

Once upon the corridors of power, Hope Uzodinma performed the conditions of his “selection” into high office, yielding to the command of the forces that predestined his political career as a willing tool. And watching him from the background, as an observer, it is easy for any trained eyes to read through his silent intention of making his servitude seem above the performance of Rochas Okorocha’s political sins.

When I compare the legacies of both Igbo men who by some strange coincidence are denizens of Orlu, I find no patriotic attachment in their politics. What I see are two traitorous individuals, highly narcissistic and who would do anything to advance their souls into the covens of the darkest places designated for the draconian powers of the Earth. Both Igbo “rulers” and their politics advocates for the total extinction of the Igbo race. The paw prints has the clues and though silent, it roars its destination to the eyes of the hunter who has the ability to look in-depth, to deduce the deft moves of the “animal” that seats in Douglas House without the consent of the people!

This is like a cinematic recasting of the faulty preamble of the fraudulent 1999 constitution that begins with: “we the people…” Whereas, the premise of that “decree” that flaunts itself as the “constitution,” as the laws of Unitary Nigeria, did not at any time in history consult the will of the “Nigerian” people.

For many decades, since the death of Nigeria in 1966, the judiciary through its apex court had fought to keep Justice out of the reach of the people. Most especially the Eastern Region coined as the “Niger Delta” which had been devastated and exploited long before One-Nigerianism. The Sokoto Caliphate had made its central view clear to any discerning eyes and while some of us chose to sleep on it, others had taken the burden of a hunter by studying the conspiracy that led to the dethronement of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen and the immediate initiation of Tanko Mohammed.

It is often believed that the Fulani Caliphate isn’t intelligent enough but I beg to differ. I think the mark of intelligence cannot be measured by one’s mastery of English, or by his or her academic achievements. This is the general belief of the South and perhaps the Middle-Belt. And I deem it as delusional rather than factual. Intelligence from a hunter’s standpoint simply means discerning, trailing and executing. It is strategic than it is intellectual. Every advanced nation today reached the arbiter of power through strategy. This is what the Fulani Caliphate has in the North which is lacking in the South.

The Intelligence of the Sokoto Caliphate led to its total control of the guns and all the armed security forces in Nigeria. It led to the exploitation of the human and natural assets of the South and the Middle-Belt. It led to the division of sibling regions and states through the carving of territorial lines and the usage of the old dirty coinage – SouthSouth. A Coinage that acts as the “bastard child” whose parents is untraceable. Whereas, the Caliphate has nowhere on its map that says – NorthNorth. And to the surprise of the gods, those in the South who pride themselves as “intelligent” and “educated” have never thought it wise to rethink this Caliphate-imposed identity that claims that an Igbo man from Imo, and the one from Abia, and the one from Ebonyi are different flavors of same tribe. Or that the Igbo man from Delta, and the one from Anambra and the one from Enugu are strangers to themselves.

And so like the bastard child who know not the identity of his mother and father, the South and its leadership (in Biafra and Oduduwa) assumes the pathetic role of an imbecilic adult clutching on the feeding bottle of an infant and lapped on the matured thighs of the notorious Caliphate who provides the “milk” with the “right hand” and wields the “sword of Jihad” on his “left hand.” It is this “milk” that inspires the bastard child of Imo State leadership; I mean the present stooge that occupies Douglas House to aid the “left hand” of the Sokoto Caliphate. Oblivious that the “blood” of his people will serve as an exchange for the “milk” he desperately yearns.

To be honest, the leaders in the so-called Southern Nigeria don’t have sense, especially in the East of that contraption. An emir had been inaugurated in Owerri, in line with the strategic planning for the extinction of the value systems of Ndigbo and was made possible by the proud servitude of Hope Uzodinma. And through this precedent, if not barred, our lands in the four corners of Biafra would evolve into a full blown Islamic State and emerge as the hotbed for terrorism and by consequence serve as a major threat to the World.

And yet, the Igbo intellectuals and the educated and all its socio-cultural leaders are mute. And it seems as though many of us are less concerned of this flagrant display of Fulani’s hegemony, its Islamization agenda on Biafran soil.

Fulani supremacy has always had a jungle coloration. And Hope Uzodinma’s sudden ascension to high office is shepherded by the wolves in the Supreme Court of Nigeria. These wolves are usually in their black regalia and ridiculous white wigs that appears as though they have submitted to the humiliation of being the bastard child to a colonial father.

That a sharia judge can preside over Nigeria’s legal system based on common law and not a single intellectual of the South or Middle-Belt can stand in resistance of this glaring strategic move by the Fulani Caliphate is more shocking, more disgraceful than tragic. Every day, every night, all we do is speak grammar on Channels television and Punch Newspaper – no discerning, no trailing and no executing. And we seem to apply our cowardice deliberately and consciously even though we (The South and the Middle-Belt) are aware that only the “intelligence of the hunter” can bring the Islamization Agenda of the Fulani Caliphate to a grinding halt. And from a deeper perspective, there is no difference between the intelligence of a hunter and the intelligence of the Sokoto Caliphate. Both are specifically meant to conquer by mind and by weapon.

In Hope Uzodinma, the Sokoto Caliphate sees an extension of itself. In short, the “illegal governor” of Imo State is one of their own. And we should not be surprised if the Supreme Court Judgment review goes in his favor. After all, the 1999 Abdulsalami Abubakar constitution upon which the case would be decided is fundamentally flawed.