Forgotten Dairies
The Broken Tortoise -By Christopher Ekpo
The tale has it that one day, there was a feast in heaven for all the birds.
since tortoise was greedy, he also wanted to attend the feast but did not have wings to fly, so, he went to the birds and convinced them to give him wings which they did by contributing each to him.
Before they arrived the venue, he told them to choose the names they would like to be called at the feast. They all chose and he said his name was EVERYBODY.
This sounded funny to the birds who were naïve of the craftiness of the tortoise.
When the feast began and food was brought to everybody, tortoise claimed all the food because he was everybody.
the birds were all disappointed and angry and took back their wings seeing that they had been deceived by the tortoise and he was left without wings.
When the birds arrived on earth, they placed dangerous object on the ground knowing that the tortoise is falling down from heaven. And when he did, his shell was broken into pieces.
Here, the tortoise did something many of us today would not have done or will not want to do.
He picked up his broken pieces and moved on!
Till today, we still see the tortoise with broken pieces.
He is not ashamed. He did not sit down and blame himself or others, even when he was at fault.
This is what many are yet to realize, that even when they have done the ‘worst’ they can still move on.
Oswald Avery advised, ‘whenever you fall, pick something up.’
have you been broken?
pick up your pieces and move on
Trending Articles
Jesus: Born In Judea, Fled To Egypt; Thank God Not To Maga America -By Vitus Ozoke, PhD
So today – Christmas – watch carefully. Watch as MAGA Republicans who champion mass deportations attend church. Watch as they...
Lavrov Assesses Media Contributions Toward Developing Russia-Africa Relations During Cairo Ministerial Conference -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
During the previous two summits: in Sochi (2019) and in St Petersburg (2023), the theme on media was reviewed and...
It Is Christmas! -By Gabriel Agbo
You see, they did not celebrate Christ's birth at all. To them it was insignificant. They were far more concerned...
Why 2026 Must Be About Obeying God’s Word, Not Recycling Resolutions -By Isaac Asabor
Now, it is expedient to urge fellow Nigerians to stop pretending. The hard truth is this: many people enjoy making...
Russia Promoting Dialogue with Africa on Implementing 2023-2026 Strategic Action Plan -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
On December 19-20, the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum was held in Cairo, Egypt. It was held...