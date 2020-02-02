The Fault in the Educational system: Our Doing -By Fakinlede Pelumi

It is true that Nigerian graduates are not employable. That is why when we leave this country, we will have to stick to funny jobs or go back to school in our country of destination to get employed. A Nigerian medical doctor now consult Google to diagnose and prescribe drugs for patients, no wonder death troll in our hospital is on the high side. From my discussion with a retired principal of a school, I came up with these factor.

The Child

The first issue wrong with our education is the child themselves, today children don’t want to read, they prefer easy route to money making than educational training. Even if you give them the answers to the examination, a minute to the exam to study, if you don’t allow them to pick it in, they will still fail woefully.

The Parents

This set are the primary education killer. Some parents encourage their kids to do examination malpractice. During my elementary days, punishment and flogging was a tool to imbibe correction but today parents will spark when corrective measure is used on their wards in school. No wonder our kids are no longer worth in learning and character.

The Teachers

Most persons in the teaching profession are ad hoc and accidental teachers. Some couldn’t become what they want so they opt for education. Some teachers are only for the money that whether the child is comprehending what is being taught is not the concern of such. The slogan now is if you want to get a quick job, turn to a school, you will get it faster most especially private schools.

The Government

This is the grand killer. The Government refuse to employ qualified teachers, stock and renovate the old schools, etc. The Nigerian government has made private learning institutions a sought after as they don’t care about the schools they are meant to oversee. The commissioners and minister of education are just office guys. Incessant strike actions has render the higher learning institutions incompetent.

The Solution

The Solution to the failure of the Nigerian Educational system is you and I, you and I as a child by developing the right attitude to learning. You and I as parents by making sure we monitor our kids and do what is right in the process of giving them quality education. You and I as teachers by making the future of the wards we teach a priority not the money. You and I as government by doing what is best to save the situation of the Nigerian education, equip schools, build more, pay teachers’ salaries on time.