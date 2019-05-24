The Sokoto-Protected Slaves In One Nigeria -By J. Ezike

On the 29th of May 2015, Yemi Osibanjo was sworn into office as the Vice President of One Nigeria. And on the 9th of May 2017, he was conferred the “Acting President” during Buhari’s protracted medical vacation in London England amidst the state-sanctioned terror and encouraged jihad on the tribal constituents of the Middle Belt and the amalgamated South-East, South-South and South-West representing the Christian population of the country.

In that short flush of Power that lasted 103 days and 103 nights, Osibanjo took the reins of the government, partly on the account of his tribal identity but also for much deeper and more obvious reasons. Undoubtedly aware of the conspiracy by the cabals to shroud the death of the “real Buhari” in a cloak of secrecy and the grand deception that followed to delude the public, the so-called “One Nigerians” who now wander in the recess of awareness and whose collective minds are on a daily basis injected with doctored images and a medical facework dummy that stunts as President of One Nigeria.

J. Ezike

By playing to the scripts of Sultan Saadu Abubakar, Osibanjo demonstrates to the Sokoto Caliphate and the Miyetti Confraternity of his servile loyalty to the Jihad and the religious war of hatred against the Christian population of the Middle Belt, South-East, South-South and the South-West, his readiness to consummate the ethnic cleansing and islamization agenda on the unwary Southern Protectorate by colluding in the Presidential election fraud that saw it fit to perpetuate the political lifespan of that “thing” baked out of the oven of British wickedness and to ensure that on the 29th of May 2019, that “thing” waxed out of the theater of laser beam would be sworn in as “President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Now, I wish to draw from these events heavy conclusions for which I do not expect a general consensus. I have neither the expertise nor the first-hand knowledge to embark on this mental exercise but more simply in the practice of a conscience-driven human-being responding to the conscienceless undertaking of a Yoruba pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Few days ago we were all greeted with a gratifying surprise when war veteran and former President of One Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo acted in defiance of the Sokoto Caliphate’s determined steps towards a total obliteration of the ancient traditions, religious cultures and core civilizations of the entire Southern Protectorate. Picture it this way; a replication of Egypt’s evolution from all its enviable legacies. Imagine the monarchical office of the Oba or the Ooni of Yorubaland tossed into the dustbin of history only to be permanently substituted with an alien custom that strikes semblance with the feudal doctrines of the lunatic deified as Dan Fodio. Imagine the spirit-inspired Omenana of the ancient Igbo tradition, as old as existence, being expunged from humanity’s memory. Imagine the Ibibio, Efik, Annag, Eket, Ijaw, Ebeno, Ejagham and all the tribal constituents of the Southern Protectorate condemned to the Sword and their cultural existence blotted out from the face of history. Imagine!

Obasanjo has blown the whistle and has called caution into the minds of the public in a fashion if left “unheeded” would live to judge the present flock of dishonorable Yoruba leaders such as Bola Tinubu, Femi Adesina and their coward youths who would rather opt for suicide by ingesting canisters of rat poison than to confront their terrible fate in One Nigeria with the audacity of courage, with the desperation to survive, to exist as human beings and to demand a better present and future for them and posterity. To accept that One Nigeria as a country is dead and the only viable option at its disposal is a peaceful partition of the Union.

Obasanjo’s recent statement in the media should relieve us all of any iota of doubt regarding the imminent Islamization Agenda in the offing but also should provoke our minds to examine the significant role of Osibanjo and Adeboye in the execution of this evil that would alter the trajectory of the Christian faith within the Southern Protectorate. I dare say this because both men have the proximity to power lines stretched across Aso Rock’s organ of control. It may not be clear yet to a macroscopic majority that Osibanjo is not in real sense the Vice President of One Nigeria but in fact, a proxy to Adeboye. We are being orchestrated into thinking against this premise. Adeboye, in his conspiratorial silence, has been in the background of Aso Rock power structure, pulling strings that give a show of mass control. He is the silent negotiator of our collective woes. And of course, he is mistakenly seen in good standing thus, he and Osibanjo are excused from the fraudulent elections that left hundreds dead, mostly Christians. Not to mention the episodic slaughtering of thousands of Pentecostal believers in the Middle Belt and across the Southern Protectorate. One won’t be far from the truth to assert that both “men of god” are Sokoto-Protected Slaves working as willing tools in the Islamization agenda of the Southern Protectorate.

I am not afraid of any man. I am a Child of the Most High and I write what my spirit directs me. I am not paid to engrave these words on the face of history. And anyone with an insight that transcends the superficial will tell that there is something more symbolic in Adeboye’s long silence amidst the Fulani herdsmen nuisance. There is something in his body language more than “genteel righteousness”, more than a distancing from political occupation. It is in every sense of truth a desire to set Biafra up as a foil to One Nigeria, as an ideology at once immorally designed and badly imagined, in comparison with One Nigeria upon which his spiritual glory is fuelled by the sheepish bloods of the Christian population within the Southern Protectorate.

Just so that there are no ambiguities, I am not soured by the material possessions or the towering positions both men are presently in possession of, it is quite simply the opposite. Of course there are multitudes of RCCG members who would think of my actions within this line of thoughts. If Obasanjo, who might easily pass for a butcher and a corrupt leader could find the Divinity in himself that cleared path for a connection with his Humanity, if a man of such caliber, whose hands are soiled with human blood and whose name could easily be forgotten in the Book of the Condemned, if a man of such controversial status could speak out the truth which the so-called “Righteous men of god” had willfully avoided, then we must start questioning the spirituality of the common Christian in One Nigeria. We must NOW accept that there is something intrinsically wrong with the Christian mind, especially the one brainwashed in Africa.

Of course I am a product of a Christian home. My families are staunch believers of Jesus the Christ but are strongly aware of the overriding stunts of modern religiosity and conscious to their existential realities. Also, and I know genuine pastors who engage their spirituality with common sense. Although lacking the substantial outreach, their voices have been consistently geared against the fate that awaits every Christian and Non-Muslim of One Nigeria. Adeboye and Osibanjo, on the other hand, are undoubtedly the two most powerful pastors in that great contraption of modern disgrace. And the Heart of Wickedness projected by their sheepish members is most hypocritical, unthinkable. These are the lots who claim to be “born again” and who at the end of the each manic twirling and the flamboyant exhibition of secular dance moves on a Sunday service, would emerge as the devil’s fork on Monday across every branch of Social Media, spitting ungodly terms and callous invectives on Biafran activists whose only offense was to demand for a peaceful exit from One Nigeria through the most recognized democratic process of disintegration widely acknowledged as Referendum.

Was it not the Holy Book of John 10:10 that stated in prophetic terms “The thief has come only to steal and kill and destroy.” ? Is Adeboye and Osibanjo not aware that the land grabbers, the feudal merchants, the terrorist gambari cult of Miyetti Allah and their lunatic in Sokoto Caliphate are the “biblical thieves” who are on a red mission to steal our lands, to kill our people and to destroy our ancient civilizations passed on to our generation by the ancestors of many millennia?

Recently, some Sokoto-Protected Slaves of the South-East, especially the Governors of Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi have sworn to kill anyone who dares to comply with the ritualistic remembrance of the Biafran war dead – a people who fought and died to defend lives, to preserve their territorial integrity and the sanctity of their race from total extinction. A people who stood in the face of global aggression and resisted the World’s hostility with sticks, dane guns, a thousand guts and songs of survival. A people who were shadowed by the Might and Force of a brutal allied hegemony and cornered into near-extermination, slaughtered beyond 5 million and their bloods pumped into veins of the United Nations. A people who became the race where Man’s bestiality was finally mocked by sheer fortitude.

The Governors of the South-East who quite determinedly are marching to the beats of their master in Sokoto do not understand the gravity of their atrocities. It is by consequence one which cannot attract mortal forgiveness and which is capable of stirring the vengeance of the masses in the future.

May 30th in Biafra land, is the festival of the dead, a feast of the ancestors; it is a ritualistic remembrance of the sacrifices of our heroes and heroines. It is not what civilized nations do rather, it is what “humans” do. And any “human” who by whatever ideological decree objects to this very ancient practice that has endured the passage of Age and Time, is not only worthy of derision but also deserving of a place in the Fourth Hell.

I must commend Olusegun Obasanjo to have chosen to toil on the edge of political suicide and to have dared to raise the alarm that would validate the protests of few conscience-driven men in that cursed enclave. People like Fani Kayode whom I have observed studiously since 2017 and have come to admire his consistency in confronting the evil upon which the foundation of One Nigeria was made concrete, have shown that there are indeed, some Yoruba leaders worthy of respect. Fani Kayode in my humble estimation has come close in doing what Fela Kuti did for the entire good of the tribal constituents entrapped within the Southern Protectorate.

It is not the hypocrisy of Adeboye and Osibanjo that worries the fate of the Southern Protectorate. It is rather the indifference and the staggering hint of collusion, of common agreement with the enemies of the Southern Protectorate. It is their tacit permission of an ethnic cleansing of One NIgerians associated with the Christian faith.

I shall abruptly conclude with these words:

Righteous men are not men glamorized on a spotlight. They are not men who wear suit and bow tie and stand on a pulpit to chant “praise the lord!” Rather, they are men who are spiritually up in servitude to the voice of the Divine and down in service to the cries of Humanity.

