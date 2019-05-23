The Thing That Makes Us All Miserable -By Rees Chikwendu

NOTHING LASTS FOREVER. At some point, Nigeria will pass into the pages of history as one of the cruelest states that once was. And when that time comes, no one, not even the Pope, Queen Elizabeth, or the president of the United States, will stop its sudden implosion and disappearance from any records of existence. At some point, few nations currently trapped in Nigeria will attain maturity age at which they would pursue their separate ambitions. They would not, anymore, want to subordinate their desires to keep playing the role of a woman or handmaids of the northern oligarchy. They will resist this domineering ‘King of the north” that is making us all miserable.

So far, the preponderant northern king of Nigeria keeps imagining that its end is a long way off and, comfortably, it occupies a domineering husbandly position and kingship, therefore, not expecting the end would come in this lifetime, when a new generation would topple it and demolish it for all the miseries it has caused for decades. Some of its foolish old folks have these to say: “That will not happen in our lifetime, so let’s keep conquering and dominating this southern woman of means. Let’s make her children and generations to come never to have control of their destiny.” In its hates for the south, the north keeps plotting evil to a full-blown crisis which will exhaust and break the country to pieces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rees Chikwendu



Today, terrorism, herdsmen killings, banditry, kidnappings, poverty, militancy, mention it, are grim precursory events which would finally draw it out to a demise. These would lead to its disastrous and fatal end. Mark this word! Things will become dirtier in Nigeria, and history will not be kind to it for its atrocious crimes against its citizens.

For decades Nigeria in the hands of the north has used the blood of its citizens to sustain its flickering flame cast along with its dark shadow. It shall not be forgiven it, and someday, it will pay for its many crimes, unless the end of this system of things comes. I do not think there is any chance Nigeria will be redeemed, because the path the north has taken is presumptuous and has no intention of giving it up. Metaphorically speaking, many presumptuous men do not expect their fall. For such men who subdue and abuse their women, there is a time of awakening when the women would refuse to subordinate their desires to them. Likewise, there will be a nation that will rise from the south and will refuse to subordinate its ambitions and desires to the wicked king of the north, and it will make the north pay for decades of crimes it committed against its citizens.

NOTHING LASTS FOREVER.

Advertisement

Rees Chikwendu wrote in from Netherlands