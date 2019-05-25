The True Heroes Of The Apex Court’s Ruling On Zamfara: PMB Not One -By Muhammed Bello Buhari

People are busy hailing PMB for the Apex court’s judgement delivered yesterday. It baffles me to see how our instincts are being manipulated, how our minds are being poisoned and teleguided by lies & deceits.

PMB was never the hero of yesterday, APC’s administration too. But our Justices, our Judiciary!

If anyone is to be praised and hailed for the victory of democracy and Justice, is Sen. Kabiru Garba Marafa and his team, who stood firm against all odds, all stress, all political setbacks, to regain the stolen mandate of the people of Zamfara. And litigated that case right from the State High Court to the Court of Appeal, and followed it to the Federal High court, and subsequently to the Supreme Court. PMB did nothing in favor of this judgement , in fact we obviously don’t know of his (tacit) approvals which may have been done in favor of the YARI-Camp & APC. But what is obvious to us is the fact that, Ag. CJN promised us Justice, and now we have Justice.

In fact, if any body or head of any arm of government is to be praised about the judgement, PMB should be exclusive. He was silent and dumbed to the logjam that created this problem. During the state primaries, it was very obvious that he remained silent, dumbed and unmoved to the vicious and irresponsible acts of the governor. We saw how the APC National Chairman stood against the tyranny of YARI. We saw how he set up various committees to conduct free and fair primaries and we saw how YARI dismantled those committees, how he made sure that those primaries were never held in Zamfara. And how he threatened the APC National Chairman and members of the various committees. But what has PMB done about that? Even after Sen. Kabiru Marafa and other contestants urged him to interfere and save APC from total collapse in Zamfara.

And now, they want us to hail PMB for something that he allowed to foster! Something that he didn’t do a pinch to support!

It’s very worrisome to be attributing every progress of the Judiciary & Judges to PMB, and condemning them for their woes, slips, flubs and blunders.

We aren’t blind & stupid!

Sen. Kabiru Marafa and his team are our Heroes!

The Ag. CJN & his colleagues are our Heroes!

Muhammed Bello Buhari

Faculty of Law,

Ahmadu Bello Unversiy Zaria.

Email: embbuhari@gmail.com

Facebook: / muhdbellob

Twitter: @embbuhari

