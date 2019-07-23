National Issues
Today, I saw the meaning of ‘stray bullet’… -By Bukky Shonibare
We were prevented from stepping out of the building for some time. By the time we got out, the smell and smoke was like that of a war zone. In my 16 years of living in Abuja, I have never seen this city so unsafe.
I was just driving into the HQ of a government establishment when the crossfire began. Within seconds, it had escalated; so much so that we had to quickly bend and crawl swiftly to get to the reception area for safety. I used the file I was holding to cover my head as though it was hard enough to bounce off a bullet.
Bullets were flying. Stray bullets.
I was so scared!
Where we were was close enough to the theatre of ‘war’ for a stray bullet to hit someone close by. Thank God it hit the person’s arm. Blood all over. What if it hit his chest? Or head? Or a more delicate part? To now read that the NYSC corp member with Channels TV died from a stray bullet makes this even more scary.
We were prevented from stepping out of the building for some time. By the time we got out, the smell and smoke was like that of a war zone. In my 16 years of living in Abuja, I have never seen this city so unsafe.
My take is that the Shi’ite issue could/should have been managed more cautiously; rather than letting it escalate to a point where innocent lives are lost. I mean, we have the ongoing 10-year-long Boko Haram insurgency to learn from. Do we want another insurrection?
While this is worrisome, it is never too late to restrategize on how best to handle this issue.
May God rest the souls of the departed, and console their grieving families.
…
Bukky Shonibare
Trending Articles
Wanted! Where Is Our National Interest? -By Abdu Abdullahi
Indeed, the idea of the national interest is very striking by its pronounced and provocative vacuum in Nigeria.This spells doom...
The ECOWAS Democracy Paradox: A Flawed Arbiter in an Era of Autocratic Drift -By Jeff Okoroafor
As ECOWAS condemns Guinea-Bissau's coup, I analyze how its failure to address "constitutional coups" by elected leaders has eroded credibility...
South Africa Takes A Break From G20 -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
The United States this month took over the year-long presidency of the group of leading economies after largely boycotting South...
Did America Happen to Ademiluyi? -By Zayd Ibn Isah
If we must fix Nigeria, it will not be by glorifying foreign lands or demonising our own, but by confronting...
The Children We Hide: Why Society Must Stop Shaming Special Needs Children -By Bello Humulkhair
A small boy sits at the corner of his classroom not because he cannot play, not because he does not...