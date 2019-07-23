Shiites-Police Clash: Bloodlust? -By Edith Yassin

Abuja, Central Business District.

I inhaled teargas.

Gunshots rend the air, smoke rising and spreading.

Panicked drivers.

Some businesses closed shop immediately.

On Monday 1st July, 2019, the Nyanya/Karu road was locked down for several hours.

Today 22nd July, 2019, same road was locked down for hours.

Yet the Shiite assembled and marched in the city centre.

You cannot keep doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different outcome. In this 21st century covert intelligence gathering is key.

I am angry because bloodletting right in the middle of the road, even as one is forced to drive over human blood to get to safety is horrific to say the least.

About protests.

What does the law say?

What does our constitution say?

Smoke and fire rising up to the air during yesterday’s clash between the Shiite group and the police



What about accelerated trials?

What is wrong with preserving life instead of taking it?

What can non Muslims who do not understand the Shiite/Sunni divide do?

What can any citizen do to not get caught in the fallout?

What is Government’s plan going forward?

What if there is no plan?

In the end, we all are affected. We all pay a price. Gruesome scenes of death in the capital city leave us diminished and demoralised.

For those who died today.

#RestInPeace

#SorrowNoMore