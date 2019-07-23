National Issues
Shiites-Police Clash: Bloodlust? -By Edith Yassin
In the end, we all are affected. We all pay a price. Gruesome scenes of death in the capital city leave us diminished and demoralised.
Abuja, Central Business District.
I inhaled teargas.
Gunshots rend the air, smoke rising and spreading.
Panicked drivers.
Some businesses closed shop immediately.
On Monday 1st July, 2019, the Nyanya/Karu road was locked down for several hours.
Today 22nd July, 2019, same road was locked down for hours.
Yet the Shiite assembled and marched in the city centre.
You cannot keep doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different outcome. In this 21st century covert intelligence gathering is key.
I am angry because bloodletting right in the middle of the road, even as one is forced to drive over human blood to get to safety is horrific to say the least.
About protests.
What does the law say?
What does our constitution say?
What about accelerated trials?
What is wrong with preserving life instead of taking it?
What can non Muslims who do not understand the Shiite/Sunni divide do?
What can any citizen do to not get caught in the fallout?
What is Government’s plan going forward?
What if there is no plan?
In the end, we all are affected. We all pay a price. Gruesome scenes of death in the capital city leave us diminished and demoralised.
For those who died today.
#RestInPeace
#SorrowNoMore
Trending Articles
Wanted! Where Is Our National Interest? -By Abdu Abdullahi
Indeed, the idea of the national interest is very striking by its pronounced and provocative vacuum in Nigeria.This spells doom...
The ECOWAS Democracy Paradox: A Flawed Arbiter in an Era of Autocratic Drift -By Jeff Okoroafor
As ECOWAS condemns Guinea-Bissau's coup, I analyze how its failure to address "constitutional coups" by elected leaders has eroded credibility...
South Africa Takes A Break From G20 -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
The United States this month took over the year-long presidency of the group of leading economies after largely boycotting South...
Did America Happen to Ademiluyi? -By Zayd Ibn Isah
If we must fix Nigeria, it will not be by glorifying foreign lands or demonising our own, but by confronting...
The Children We Hide: Why Society Must Stop Shaming Special Needs Children -By Bello Humulkhair
A small boy sits at the corner of his classroom not because he cannot play, not because he does not...