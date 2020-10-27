Youth Democratic Party: What The Youths Need To Understand About Political Party -By Ed Adegoke

The engrossment of every political party is to rule, hence it’s potential of sovereignty and legitimacy is determined by the interest of the people. According to politics, a political party is an organized group of people who have the same ideology, or who otherwise have the same political positions, and who field candidates for elections, in an attempt to get them elected and thereby implement their agenda. Anthropologists generally recognize four kinds of political systems, two of which are uncentralized and centralized. Political parties are essential in democracy, to an average Nigerian citizen, Political party means democracy however, political parties have helped in the development of democracy and aided the tranquility of the Civilian rule of government in Nigeria. Dating back to the days of leadership struggle in the early political days of Nigeria in 1944, the National council of Nigeria and the Cameroons was formed by Herbert Macaulay. Herbert Macaulay was its first president, while Azikiwe was its first secretary. The NCNC was made up of a rather long list of nationalist parties, cultural associations, and labour movements that joined the NCNC. Another prominent Political party we can look into is the Action Group(AG) was a Nigerian political party established in ibadan on 21 March 1951, by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It took part in the National elections in 1960 but was able to garner little aid beyond the western region and the Nigerian federal capital city of Lagos. In pretty little words, The major purpose of a political party is to rule via a change in government for a better leadership, either by election, peaceful protest or a Revolution like the one which is about to happen now in Nigeria.

The present situation of the Nigerian government is really frustrating and it’s becoming really intolerable haven’t spoken about the deteriorating economical system of the country. The rates of insecurity and impunity is sky rocketing. Just like the brilliant quote of the Nobel Laureate that says “The Man dies in all who keeps silent in the face of tyranny” and for how long shall the Man continue to die in us, Like a thousand years more? We have suffered from this horrible fate for so long and it is about time we begin to fight for the things we want, Our rights. The formation of the new Political party Movement led by the youths of Nigeria as a result of the #EndSARS protest which doesn’t seem to be ending soon has gained so much support of the people “The Youths” and the dream of a better Nigeria. It is no doubt that the Youth Democratic Party (YDP) May be a ruling class political party of Nigeria in the next years to come if its Youths and supporters can keep up with the energy of activism.

However the Youth Democratic Party has the potential of taking Nigeria to the long awaited promise land because right now, The Nigerian government has pushed out the beast in its people and the beast can not be tamed. The Revolution will get tougher as the government continue turning deaf hears to the people’s blowing trumpets of freedom, and if I must add, This is a Proletarian Revolution which is the highest form of a Socialist Revolution. The task of a Socialist Revolution are both destructive and creative: The seizure of power by the working class, the destruction of the previous state apparatus, the establishment of social ownership of the means of production, the creation of a system of government in which the economic and social processes are consciously directed, the abolition of class and national antagonism and total disregard for Democracy as the rule of Law.

Let me go straight by saying, The Youth Democratic Party is the purest and the most transparent Political party formed in Nigeria. This is because, it is a Political party of the true Democracy, it was formed by vibrant Youths of Nigeria with a common interest. Unlike every other Political parties in Nigeria which is just after ruling the same government that has failed the people, YDP is a collective positive ideology of the Youths of Nigeria who are the Reflections of the society with the sole aim of improving general economy and overall productivity of the government. The Youths must also understand that the failed government and its deteriorating economical system is an ideology wired into the heads of our leaders by their past colonial masters, and the utmost truth about Nigeria is; Nigeria is not a country as it seems to be, the name NIGERIA was established by the British masters as a business enterprise to develop their world and it’s such a jeopardy that our own people who we vote as leaders are being used to monopolize this disastrous agenda and of which is more of the reasons why they will continue to fail us.

I’d love to advice my fellow Nigerian Youth that we must never back out now, it is either now or never that most essentially, we can not beg our oppressors for freedom, we must realize that the Revolution is uncompromising and we must fight with our last strength to birth the kind of Nigeria we want, The one that has a place for our dreams and future haven’t said that the highest dream of a Nigerian Youth is to flee the country in search of greener pastures and this shall continue to do us no good. It is well obvious that our leaders have no interest in our development whatsoever. We must bring Gerontocracy and Oligarchy into a total end, This is why the Youth Democratic Party needs better structure so as to achieve its main goal. According to Fela Anikulapo kuti, he stated back in 1980 during a press interview that the Man society is under-developing because of an alien system of which is why he hardly does music for enjoyment that there’s something that is true for the people’s existence. So he believes as an Artist; Politically and Artistically, The general idea about your environment must be represented in the music, the Art. And as far as Africa is concerned, Music can not be for enjoyment, it has to be for Revolution. The interview took place at Fela’s home, giving the press his view on the civilian government take over which was led by President Sheu Shagari in 1979 handed over to him by Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. In Fela’s words, who we could describe as a beacon and the voice of disenfranchised citizens of Nigeria. His music and entire Artistry was based on Political struggle and after losing so many things to the struggle, backing down was no option for this Freedom fighter instead, he became much stronger in the battle. We can say now that this spirit of Revolution in Abami Eda has fallen into the lives of this Young generation of Nigeria even after all the ruthless and inhumane efforts of the government to abort the peaceful protest led by the Youths but all to no avail. We must understand that this “Revolution is not Reformism”, this term is stating that no form of the Revolution must be Reformed. However, many Nigerians have failed to join the peaceful protest movement which main goal is to bring Bad governance to an end, Many of these categories of Nigerians have been going around criticizing the Peaceful protest saying “This is not the right way to Protest”.

When Fela took his dead Mother to Lagos street and headed for Doddan barracks in ikoyi they said, “This is not the right way to protest”. When Sowore wore Barret with his team, and called for a Revolution they said, “This is not the right way to protest peacefully”, when Aishat Yusufu knelt they said, “This is not the right way to protest”, when Ken Saro Wiwa stood for his people they said “This is not the right way to protest”, when the #EndSARS protesters block major roads in lagos they said, “This is not the right way to protest”, when people marched in the street of South Africa during the apartheid they said “This is not the way to protest”

There’s no right way to protest because that is what protest is. It cannot be considered “right” or peaceful by the system it is protesting. Hence there’s always a necessity for the formation of a Political party after a long or short struggle for a better government. The purpose of the Youth Democratic Party must be achieved. It needs a better structure and agenda.