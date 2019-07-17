Article of Faith
Christianity, Politics, Immigration, Racism – Fake Truth is worse than Fake News -By Nneka Okumazie
Sometimes, most gossip or contents, or whatever consumption people are so curious about turns out to be useless information. Maybe a tiny percentage maybe useful, but most are generally useless.
Certain people are praised for saying it like it is, or saying the thing on people’s mind, but most of what they say are fake truths.
Fake truths are mostly obvious generalizations aimed at people’s acceptance – without total transparency – for an agenda.
When looking for the source of troubles or the path to solution, there are easy targets of cause and effect.
For example, some say the children of the poor are responsible for world’s half poverty. Others reason with them and accept that the poor shouldn’t have kids or maybe have a few.
But the society can either solve its problems or not. One child can be failed by a bad system, with or without siblings.
There are so many kinds of truths some say and many accept that are completely fake.
People use fake truths to their advantage. Fake truths are far more dangerous than fake news.
Fake news may have swayed certain people and certain missions, but there’s – now – a common awareness of fake news, and lots of fact check that hamstrings their potency.
Also, in a general sense, some have always had credible sources for news, and are moderately digital savvy, hence were not affected by fake news.
But, everyone is at risk of fake truths. There are things people see, hear, feel about some public stuff, or life is general, that seems so true, but so wrong.
There have been several kinds of public causes that many thought that if this happened, that would follow, but it did, and hopes dissipated fast.
There have been situations of so much hope for immigration, or so much hate for immigrants because of fake truths.
Fake truths are different from direct lies. There are data that can support certain fake truths.
There are general fake truths. There are also personal fake truths. There are mind and behavior situations, desires, wants, or whatever, that turns out to be fake truths.
Sometimes, a person wants something, or to see some next stuff on some show, or spend time on social media, or use something, or to be somewhere.
However, until it’s done, there’s no realization of how hollow it was. Many chase satisfaction or happiness by all means, only to arrive at emptiness, or new wishes.
Fake truth is one of the major reasons why self-control is priceless.
There’s a necessary list: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Self-control is potent for sound mind and excellent behavior.
There are people who know to not do certain stuff. But at the brink of it, they can’t help themselves.
Some have a severe bad habit. For some, their addiction is their destruction. Some others have vulnerabilities they never accept, so they choose recklessness until it burns them.
This shows the importance of all the qualities on that list.
The Scriptures talked about lust, wickedness, bitterness, evil, envy, pride, greed, hate, theft, deceit, unknown intentions, etc.
When a person is a victim of one of these, or when some people remember how they did those to others, some wish to be better people, or to encounter people better than those.
The Scriptures says a lot of things many come to experience or realize, and there are revelations in the Scriptures that will only be known – much later – for everyone.[John 8:32, And ye shall know the Truth, and the Truth shall make you free.]
