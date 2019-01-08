Complain 2019: Daddy Freeze’s World Cup of Petty & Self-Inflicted Ignominy -By Nneka Okumazie

Few days into the New Year, daddy freeze already has a ton of complains about Churches and Pastors. It follows the same pattern, see something, find conspiracy, use fabrications, write poverty, insult, get comments and wait for the next.



There is no single value in anything he has complained about in this New Year. There is no problem it solves for Nigeria. There is nothing it inspires for anything that should get better for Nigeria. There is no next week, let alone a future in any of the things he complained about a week ago.



What are Nigeria’s problems, and what are the roles of a Church or Pastor in it? Even in nations where there’s actual supremacy of the law, giving in Church is not a scam, or fraud or crime. How come that in Nigeria, daddy freeze and his gang of wailers said it is?



What is wrong with electricity in Nigeria, is it Church or Pastor? What is wrong with conflict issues in Nigeria, is it Church or Pastor? What is wrong with infrastructure in Nigeria, is it Church or Pastor? What is wrong with inflation in Nigeria, is it Church or Pastor? What is wrong with unemployment in Nigeria, is it Church or Pastor?









Love true Churches or hate them, genuine Christianity has done exceedingly great in Nigeria. If there are no scientific solutions in Nigeria to solving problems, blame the professors and scientists. If there are no agriculture models to solving challenges in that sector, blame the experts. If there is poverty in Nigeria, blame those responsible for income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living.

There is a lot of wisdom in true Churches. There are many whose struggles sunk their minds into despair and despondency, but hearing by the Word of GOD wrought Faith that routed them back.



Hope is one of the most powerful medications for life. Joy and peace are major nutrition of the mind. In Church, these three are abundant. There is the possibility to cast cares upon Jesus – always.



There are all kinds of troubles and issues. There are spontaneous problems, but knowing that GOD is, for a genuine Christian is enough to not crack.

Positivity, seeing the good in stuff and looking on how to build, is often emphasized in true Churches.



Yes, it is possible to not like Church, or the Christian Faith, or possible to believe to be above it. But in Nigeria, there is no major or minor problem that is caused by just Church or the responsibility of it.



Complaining about government is not enough. Stupid stories in entertainment that trend – so it distracts everyone and discussed for a day – is not enough. The aim is to mock Churches and Pastors, like any true Pastor or Church forced any of them to come, or took their money.



The Salvation of GOD is not by force. Even the individual on the cross asked to be remembered before Christ granted it. Jesus Christ is super merciful, loving and compassionate but the other individual, who on the cross – mocked Him, got nothing.



People come to Jesus because they recognize the necessity of Christ for their lives. Giving in Church is by choice. Any Pastor can say whatever, it is a choice to give.



Not forced, not of necessity. The recommendations of genuine giving in the Scriptures are clear: cheerful giver; to obey is better than sacrifice; while your offering is still before the altar, first go and make peace with your brother, then come and make your offering; etc.



People will hate on Church and Pastor because of what? What has Pastor Adeboye of RCCG got to do with no public water systems in many states in Nigeria? Or what has the Pastor got to do with so many public health problems across Nigeria?

Anyone can pick on the Pastor and say whatever they like. The Church organization he leads is frighteningly successful and has the potential for global domination.



Anyone who is convinced because of their Christian Faith can truly give in Church. It is their business and their Faith. It is not subject to scrutiny of those on social media whose life is to complain – so they can fill their unending emptiness.



If complain could change anything, it could have done so in 2018 – where they went multiple times, every month into issues, but all of it sat in pettiness, connecting to nothing valuable.

RCCG is strong, stronger than their enemies. Assuming RCCG was a water supply contractor, promising the service but failing, then the criticisms would be legally and morally justified.



But RCCG, both Pastor and member following Jesus – who gives them hope; also a Sovereign GOD who can do anything and all things as He pleases. The Church is not a problem to national development, or personal development, only their enemies have lost.



Isaiah 55:6-7, Seek the LORD while He may be found, Call upon Him while He is near.

Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the LORD, And He will have mercy on him; And to our GOD, For He will abundantly pardon.

