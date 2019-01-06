RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Is First Fruits Faith, Honoring the Lord, or not? -By Nneka Okumazie

No human is a complete and total giver. There are instances of massive generosities, but no one can completely give all they have, to have nothing – completely.

Also, aside giving all, there is another category to give something that is everything. For example, life – said to be the greatest love, to lay, for friends.

Giving, no matter how small, can sometimes be hard to do. There are interpretations the mind, or external voices, may offer to avoid doing it, but giving can be the saver – sometimes.

Giving is also supposed to be voluntary, and does not mean foolishness, no matter what the recipient thinks.

It is great to be good at giving, because one may never know, what it could do, or whom it may help.

Giving is often repeated though the Scriptures. It was important in the Scriptural reign of the Lord GOD, of Christ Jesus, and of the Holy Spirit.







GOD is a Spirit. He doesn’t need money, or anything physical. But it is His mission on earth, which He commanded – that needs money to expand, reach more people, help more people, for more deliverance, healing and to save more.

The Churches in the Epistles would never have grown, or expanded without giving. Those who also travelled to spread the gospel wouldn’t have been able to survive without funding – which may have come – mostly from giving.

There were examples in the Epistles of giving that went to the poor, but no emphasis on giving in the Church or to Church.

Though Christ said, [Acts 1:8, But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.]

So when the Holy Spirit comes upon a Christian, and then power, how is that Christian supposed to travel, feed, stay and survive – in sometimes hostile environments?

So while the Epistles did not dwell on giving to Church, there would have been all kinds of giving, contributions, and seeds – in their services.

The Scriptures said, [Proverbs 3:9, Honor the LORD with your possessions, And with the firstfruits of all your increase].

It says honor the Lord, which means giving is a way to honor the Lord. And how do you honor the Lord GOD, a Spirit, while living in a physical world?

If a gathering of two or three in the name of the Lord, Christ is there in their midst. Then if there’s a way to sustain this gathering, or grow it, or extend it, will that not be a way to honor the Lord?

Also if the Lord inhabits the praises of His people, and the Lord Loves praises, is making the space and place possible to praise Him, not a way to honor Him?

Yes, it mustn’t always be a defined place, but there are countless scenarios where He deserves dedicated places of worship.

Though the Son of GOD was with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the fire, which was like they were there ‘in the name of the Lord’, and it became a mighty miracle, but an area of worship is always important in Christianity.

So while there are several ways to honor the Lord, giving is a great part, necessary for His work. Giving can be a way to love. For GOD so loved, that he gave. Greater love hath no man than this, etc.

The Scriptures says, [Mark 12:30, And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this [is] the first commandment.]

So if love is giving and the commandment is to love GOD, and that without Faith no one can please GOD, what does it say about giving to the work of GOD?

Also, [1 John 3:16, We know what real love is because Jesus gave up his life for us. So we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.]

It is possible to rationalize and not give. It is completely a choice, just like Christianity is a choice. The Scriptures says, draw near to God and He will draw near to you. So it is voluntary, and an individual taking the first step. Christ stands at the door and knocks. Christ said, come unto me.

If a person does not have enough saving, or cannot find a way to survive, or thinks the money is for Pastor’s pocket, maybe no need to give. Also, any other reason besides honoring the Lord, in Faith, invalidates the giving.

In fact, the giving to the Lord is supposed to be a habit already, and the first fruit can be a part of it. Just like tithe too, which is like a possession – to honor the Lord with as well.

Giving in Church is a play for genuine Christians. It is not for external people who are looking for rules that don’t apply to judge the Faith.

Giving can be a form of gratitude, for the gift of GOD – which is eternal life. GOD loves sacrificial givers and there are lots of stories where they were rewarded in the Scriptures. GOD also loves a cheerful giver.

Luke 7:47, Wherefore I say unto thee, Her sins, which are many, are forgiven; for she loved much: but to whom little is forgiven, [the same] loveth little.

