RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Life Is Harder, Tougher And Largely Esoteric Than Christianity -By Nneka Okumazie

Life is almost never easy. It often takes effort to achieve anything. Sometimes, effort doesn’t determine success. So the model of how to succeed in certain areas is inapplicable to others.

Life can be so unfair, and privilege is regimented. Although no one has it all but there are many who clearly have the most coveted resources than majority.

More or less, many live life pursuing or keeping privilege. They want to be at an advantage. They also want to possess all the best stuff.

This sometimes desperate race pulls people into anything and the resulting dysfunction corrodes existence.

There are more things out of an individual’s control than things under control. There are more unanticipated situations coming at people than anticipated. There are also some situations that would happen, no matter what is done to prevent it.

There are many unanswered questions about life. There’s several strange, inexplicable stuff, common everywhere. There are too many cases where science and technology are helpless – or also worthless.

The mind is its own place. Though external factors have effects on it, the mind is a driver of life. The mind can decide happiness, or sorrow. The mind can understand or misunderstand. The mind can overreact or ignore. The mind can be controlled.

, Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it [are] the issues of life.]

There are many who don’t have control of their own happiness. Some are unable to be joyful. They smile yes, they do stuff, but they have a boundless vacuum inside.

The mind is often fed and needs help at times. The mind alone, cannot – most times – handle rejection, or disappointment. Part of the reason why habits are developed to cope, and those habits become addictions that may result in all kinds of damages.

The mind is too fragile to handle worries alone: reason why if there’s a way to push worries to another Source it could free up anxiety.

This is exactly one of the building blocks of Christianity, to pass all worries to Christ and let the mind have some rest.

It is as simple as that. But many around the world seeking help would never consider Christianity and would scoff at its suggestion.

They are controlled by what they didn’t submit to, or habits they submitted to have taken over them and they became compulsive regardless of appropriateness, need or location.

Christianity provides the Scriptures, understood with the help of the Holy Spirit. The Bible demystifies life.

Rather than seek what stories sound true or untrue, why not see how the stories relate to lessons to learn from experiences of others, or possibilities in Mercy or Faith?

But NO! Christianity has become what to pummel for those who need Jesus to save their souls.

Genuine Christianity is not hard. Yes, the individual mind magnifies its difficulty, but it is far harder to achieve some ambitions on earth than to be a devout Christian.

, For this is the love of God: that we keep his commandments. And his commandments do not weigh us down]

As long as an individual is serious and committed, the Holy Spirit helps, in diverse ways.

, Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.]

So while it is almost inevitable that there would be rejection, pain, disappointment, etc. Christianity makes it easy to cope and to stand firm because of grace, mercy, the Blood of JESUS and the Holy Spirit.

Those who have relied on addictions to cope have sometimes got other issues that followed that addiction. But they prefer to be there, and instead curse at Christianity – a voluntary Faith with the gift of a sound mind.

Prayers are also necessary – against failure, no matter how prepared one, is.

, The horse prepared against the day of battle: but safety [is] of the.] [, The lion hath roared, who will not fear? thehath spoken, who can but prophesy?]

No matter what the world says about anything, the good thing about Christianity is that giving one’s life to Christ becomes a center of gravity, refusing to abseil into the sunken place of the heart –whatever may come.

Christianity is easier because you give the life. It is what an individual knowingly gives, then accepts Christ’s Supreme Sovereignty. It is to follow till the end. It is far more expressive and easy to get by, than choosing to be tossed by the turbulent waves of life.

, Themy Light and my Salvation; whom shall I fear? thethe Strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?]

