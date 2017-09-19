South East Nigeria, Biafra: Military action and Agitation

The Nigerian Humanist Movement is deeply concerned by the recent military action and ongoing agitation for Biafra by this separatist group in South East Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

While, as humanists, we recognize the rights of individuals to self-determination and to peaceful protest, we also acknowledge the duty of the government to uphold the rule of law, and ensure, for all its citizens, the security and stability of the country. So, we both condemn the use of violence by the Nigerian government in response to the agitation and deplore the threats of violence and incitement of ethnic hatred by IPOB members including Nigerians who are in support or oppose the agitation for Biafra. We denounce the ethnic framing of this agitation on both sides, including the description of any ethnic group in pejorative terms. We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid unlawful actions or measures that would further exacerbate the crisis and lead to more loss of lives. We appeal to all parties to explore dialogue, diplomacy and all peaceful means to reconcile differences in furtherance of a tolerant, secular and democratic Nigeria.

Leo Igwe

Nigerian Humanist Movement.

