Sowore Rearrest, Where Do We Go From Here -By Caleb Ijioma

Sowore, a pro-democracy campaigner was arrested by the department of state services (Dss) barely 24 hrs after he was granted bail. The DSS who committed an offence against the law chased away the sitting judge from the Temple of Justice and consequently disrupted court proceedings. These have left Nigerians to ponder on the state of our democracy and how justice can be served to a common man if the DSS have the “Boldness” to chase away a sitting judge with guns.

Some are of the opinion that our democracy have been raped and country hijacked by a military man under the disguise of practicing democracy and therefore the only way out of this “hellish situation” is for a revolution and a sanction from different international and African bodies whom Nigeria is a member of.

Truly, Nigeria and Nigerians are in a state of confusion. At this point in time, one can not boast of being in a country where democracy is been practiced and the constitution been upheld. One can not boast of the supremacy of the law above all citizen and our security as Nigerian’s. The hope for a common man was dashed yesterday when the DSS intercepted the court proceedings; a court which is an honorable house to seek justice from.

The only sin of Sowore is to leave the united state of America, his wife and children and come down to Nigeria, his father land to demand for a better country and a better future for all.

A DSS operative tackles Sowore to the ground in an attempt to forcefully arrest him in court.

This “Godly sin” led him to contest for presidency with the motive of making Nigeria a country for all kind of people in it,a country where true democracy will be practiced (very paramount). Well he lost but his activism spirit will not allow him to leave the country in the hands of tyrants who are selfish and have no respect for the lives and future of Nigerians and even the rule of law. Again he set out for a nationwide protest,one which is more greater and beneficial to citizens than the Pro-Democracy Movement in the early 90s in which he,sowore protested against a military take over of MKO Abiola’s burial ceremony.

Nigerians failed him again

After the call for a revolutionnow movement also tagged orange revolution ,a peaceful movement which was intended to channel our grievances and express our minds,our sufferings and devastating state, Nigerians disregarded the call and tagged it as an offence against democracy, some even said he called for a revolution because he didn’t win the presidential election; pathetic and ignorance of the highest level.

Well, only few Nigerians showed up for the revolution now protest and as usual, our social media wailers and protesters went on with their daily duty( to post and comment). Nigerians sat and home, comfortably suffering and smiling, they forget that “anyone who keeps silence in the face of Injustice is a betryal and an accomplice”, they quickly forgot that if nothing is done to savage the present situation Nigeria is faced with, nobody is safe and their children and grandchildren will suffer bitterly for their ignorance.

Nigerians failed Sowore and now coming out to sympathize with him, mandate, families and loved ones. I realized that Some Nigerians love this sufferings and they vented their anger on Sowore for calling for a revolution.

Is this an attempt to kill Sowore?

If you watched the who video of what played out in court yesterday, you’ll notice an unidentified man,wearing a lawyer robe, struck Sowore on his face. Various reactions have tailed this action. Some people said he was strucked with ” juju” while some said he was injected, at this point, any narrative can be belived.

A Facebook friend of mine said this

“This is the plan: Create a scene/francas publicly, someone should disguise as a lawyer dressed fully in robe to inject him with a poisonous substance, make sure he his rearrested, the poisonous substance then slowly eats him up and he dies in our custody. We would then say to the world he might have died due to sustained injuries inflicted on him by unidentified men.”

Unconfirmed reports has it that Sowore health is gradually decreasing after the whole incident. Nigerians are concerned about his health and are praying, hoping that the Nigerian government doesn’t kill him.

However,a United States Senator, Robert Menendez, has called for the immediate release of the convener of RevolutionNow protests – The senator who is a member of the U.S Senate committee on foreign relations, said the development is unacceptable from a country that practices democracy.

He has a warned that there will be consequences if any harm befalls Sowore.

Where do we go from here?

The Daura slave service (DSS) have showed total neglect for the rule of law and have defiled the court. It is a tragedy to a country practicing democracy. As a law student, what ever you’ve been taught absolutely contradicts what occurred at the court yesterday.

I am of the opinion that If leaders aren’t ready to do the needful, there’s no other solution than a revolution. Majority of Nigerians are enslaved mentally, a revolution of the brain won’t be exempted.

This is our country, we all are affected, away from the political inclination and beliefs, the power of unity can’t be overlooked

As our democracy which gives room for freedom of speech have been murdered, and our court which gives us justice when our rights is been trampled upon has been defiled, where do we go from here?

Caleb Ijioma is a journalist and a youth advocate, he can best be reached via email at [email protected]