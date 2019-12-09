Sowore: DSS Made Another History -By Adetunji Ayobrown

What will history call this was the very first question that strike my mind after watching the terrible video. Just like dangerous insects that must be squash quickly, DSS in gangster manner, rude, uncooked and presumptuous gave itself nose bleeding just to arrest ordinary unarmed civilians. Truly our society is now a masked ball which hides its real identity and character but unfortunately reveals it by hiding.

Liar-liars pants on fire, is a common saying because no matter how long and fast lies travel, truth will catch-up with it in a day. Though before the last Friday show of shame, different antics and tactics had been deployed to keep both Omowole Sowore and Olawale Bakare incommunicado but now in the presence of the whole world, their denial had indeed denied or rather exposed them. When the duo of Sowore and Bakare were charged with treason following a demonstration by some Nigerians on the platform of #RevolutionNow to protest what they described as worsening living conditions in the country, Nigerians never gave it serious thought. Happenings after that had indeed shown us more reasons that revolution is a must, and with this many Nigerians agreed totally.

The way they think the world works is rather unfortunate, for such impunity actions to be done inside the court in broad daylight. Interestingly, after over hundred fifty days in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), and his release was ordered by a lawful court of justice, the security agency felt he must be rearrested. Attempt to effect the fresh arrest became a stampede, the ensued commotion allegedly made court officials, lawyers, journalists and others to run for safety, because the DSS agents purportedly pulled their guns in a show of force in the court premises, causing confusion, the DSS has however denied this in a release.

Advertisement

Adetunji Ayobrown

Memories of their trainings scattered to the winds. Honestly, he who asks fortune tellers about the future unwittingly forfeits an inner peace because knowledge of coming events that is a thousand times more exact than anything they may want to know would no longer know peace, so they say. Their hidden dirtiness was exposed by no one else but them self, many Nigerians still talking about it. There is time for everything under the heavens; because experiences has shown that if one foresees far away the designs to be undertaken, one can act with speed when the moment comes to execute them. For many of which had happen since they came to power, many were shock to their marrow that this government is capable of another atrocity like this.

Fine match with ugly, or how else can describe the scenario, incapability of growth the change of progress, an unimaginable behaviours of elite security agency. This is not suitable for discussion ask the international community. How do we rank scheme of recent happenings, those things you don’t see every day. It hit like a thousand knives stab you all over your body.

Advertisement

How else would commonsense describe it except for the Prof. Wole Soyinka’s way who said dogs act more civilised than the operatives of the Department of State Services that stormed the Federal High Court to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore. To understand how best to deal with a government like this, Animal Planet is the recommended channel to watch, if you doubt this, logical analysis of APC government on how it came in its final life transformation will convince and not confuse you.

Truth must correspond with reality. For instance, during a recent press conference by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Zahra, she wondered why she should be punished for her father’s actions. “… people blame me for my father’s actions, but seriously, am I in office with him? Do I take any vital decision? These were her questions but many are of the opinion that as a family you do advice one another, but unfortunately, it seems this is not so.

When Zahra called a press conference expressing her feelings on how she became a revenge target for her father, the ‘innocent lady’ not knowing what next to do resorted to pleading for public understanding and mercy. Many Nigerians felt she deserves what she is getting, but some like me think the poor lady is a victim of circumstances, who deserve little or none of the antagonism, but just happens to be the president’s daughter. And playing the role is just not impossible for her, unfortunate case of helplessness in her own story, what a pity!

Advertisement

Who is she to her father is a billion naira question that she must have been asking herself but it seems no one to help her with the answer. If she is truly her father’s blood dissociating herself from her father is rather impossible, as opined by some other Nigerians. Another victim of circumstance is Hajia Aisha, ‘bad people have taken over the country’, she lamented. The wife of the president said it is unacceptable that those who should be in control of the government have become incapacitated. She accused presidential aides and other government officials of ignoring issues they should respond to and focusing on things that the presidency has no business in. Aisha thinks we should not allow people that are nothing to override the innocent and actual people that should be there.

Our situation is now precarious; it is not about anything but pain. I don’t know why people that are supposed to be in charge should remain mute while bad people take over the country from us. It should not be and totally unacceptable.

On President Buhari’s instruction, the Federal Government rushed and paid about $200million for in a court case in UK, who would believe that this same government knows the importance and necessity attached to obeying court orders…rather interesting. When you obey foreign courts and disobey courts in your domain, wouldn’t people think something is indeed wrong with this government? Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore’s case was good enough example for us to deserve international condemnations, the action is not such that should be heard not to talk of seen in daylight among civilised people.

Advertisement

Even ordinary animals exhibited more civilised manners than the DSS in their manners in court, Kai, we are indeed already inside a ‘one chance’ rickety tricycle, this was widely expressed when Nigerians took to their twitter handles. How many Nigerian courts had Buhari government obeyed? Little wonder Aisha Buhari said Nigeria had indeed be taken over by bad people. News reports said the wife of the president, claimed “bad people” have taken over the country from people who are supposed to be in charge.

She said it is unacceptable that those who should be in control of the government have remained mute, while some persons are using the social media to bring down the government, though she agreed there is indeed problem with the present government situation.

Dogs act more civilised than DSS, the Nobel laurel, Prof Soyinka described it all in one sentence. Imagine how a good number of Nigerians are condemning the nation and still counting in millions. How do you want me, an ordinary citizen to obey when you the government disobeyed courts tyrannically in broad daylight? Many out there pity the good but helpless citizens who voted for this nonsense. Among many other seen and unseen intrigues, operatives of DSS were on video trending, wrestling Mr. Omoyele Sowore to the ground as they rearrested him inside an Abuja Federal High Court on Friday. To understand how best to deal with a government like this as stated earlier, recommended channel to watch is the Animal Planet and I agreed with the Nobel laureate.

Advertisement

Though with exceptions, there are very few men, who are able to think and feel beyond the present moment, Carl von Clausewitz was indeed right. Those in agency like DSS should be able to behave above board. Only God knows if they forgot their sworn obedience to the rule of law, Nigerians deserve better explanations if we have anything near civilised secret agency.

Who will then advice President Buhari on internal security? When agency that are suppose to show intelligence are displaying lack of commonsense, parading weird stupidity and nonsense. I pity the nation, because one wonders what the agency stand to gain from that show of shame, many Nigerians reactions show their patience tested and their anger is full to the brim.

An agency that is always in attendance at all major international conferences, seminars and workshops on human rights on how to be of best behaviour for such high profile organisation is telling others to disobey the courts of the land. Even in denial, still circulating is the video of a pack of the DSS men as they bring down an unarmed and totally defenceless victim within the sanctuary of a court of law, shows the world how good our laws and enforcement are; leadership of such agency deserves commendation letter don’t you think. How it ends will determine everything.

Advertisement

It is a known fact that DSS is in existence because the law decreed it into existence. But who will now remind Buhari’s government and his so called highhanded security agents that obedience of court orders is the cornerstone of democracy. Nigerians and the internationals community deserve unreserved apology for the shameful act, as indeed another terrible history has been recorded.