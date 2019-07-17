The day she sold her love… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Love is a commodity, only the highest bidder buys it. He was in high spirit, humming in exotic symphonies. To him, the world was all bliss and paradise. That feelings you carry around when you are in love. He was in cloudy fantasy.

To announce his grip of his damsel, he puffed around in fulfilled strides, displaying her pictures on his car dashboard, on his phone screen and telling the world about the existence of his angelic Binta. Love can bring out the best mood in men, and Ogbeni was indeed in his finest while the voyage lasted.

He used his capital base to build a house he named ‘Bintamash’- a mansion he wanted for his angel. He was preparing for the best wedding. Like Micheal Bolton would sing, when a man loves a woman, he gives his comfort away, he may even sleep in the rain. And Ogbeni sure did more than sleeping in the rains, he excavated the forest, fought the dragons but failed to conquer Binta’s heart.

He woke up one morning to behold exotic array of pre-wedding pictures, very colourful and romantic pictures. In the display papers were his Binta and her discreet man smiling away in love! His Binta is getting married in the belly of July and he is gonna remain nothing but a spectator in the game of life.

He is distraught, he is berserk and deflated, not just his ego, he has been emotionally bashed. The dude is a pitiable shadow of himself. He has been crushed by the misfired cupid arrow of love.

Like commodity, love has no gestation period only expiry date. The day your feelings in her dies, that day ends your time on the stock market of love. Go for love when you can bid highest.

This piece is dedicated to those feeling the pangs of love….

Lovely musing