The Killers And The Martyrs Of Our Democracy -By Solomon Onunoja Akobe

They are killers of our democracy

Those who like biblical Jacob buy

And like Esau, sell their birthrights – their votes



Just for a day’s meal or for a little token

Trade out their future and those of their children’s children



Bequeathing to them legacies of hunger, servitude and death



Even in the midst of plenty in their own land.

They are killers of our democracy

Those who keep their children overseas

In the most beautiful sceneries of Greece, Tokyo and Tallahassee



Flying them joyfully from Moscow and Rio de Janeiro to Solomon Island and Washinton D.C.



And from Dubai and Beijing to Berlin and Buckingham Palace



But return home to recruit others’ children as thugs and bandits











Just for their own selfish ambitions

Which to them is worth the blood of all



Except theirs and that of their households

Why not turn the tides and let their children return to bear their arms?

They are killers of our democracy

Those who snatch ballot boxes, disrupt elections

And run away with voting materials

They have set stumbling blocks for their children

Even for the generations unborn

And Like Canaan who got cursed for the sin of Ham

They will be liable for the sins of their own fathers!

(Part Two)

But they are martyrs of our democracy

Those whose sonorous voices were silenced to suppress truth

Maimed and imprisoned to truncate freedom

And with their lives, paid the supreme price

For the good and liberty of all

They are martyrs of our democracy

Those whose innocent bloods stained the ballot papers

Already scattered by party scribes bearing arms in a broad day light

Who were fatally wounded by stray bullets from their happy guns

Even while they ran helter skelter for their dear lives

They are martyrs of our democracy

Those who inspite of all the threats and fears, came out to vote

Nigeria call, they were out to obey

To serve their fatherland

But in this national call and service, they were kissed by cruel death

They are martyrs of our democracy

Those who endured the scorching sun to cast their votes

But whose votes at the end of it all did not count

Who were humiliated and denied freedom to have a choice

Just because they are State’s servants in one Confluence clime

Yes, these also, are martyrs of our democracy!

They are martyrs of our democracy

Those elderly men and women who were whipped

And chased away from their polling booths

Even as the uniformed men paid from the taxes they pay

Guarded the chasers and laughed at the runners!

He is one of the martyrs of our democracy

That innocent nineteen year old lad of 2019

Whose blood flowed like a mini flood in the Confluence State

As a reward for a first-time voter in Nigeria

Woe to the stray bullets from the guns of Pharoah’s militia!

Indeed, they are martyrs of our liberty and democracy

Those who shall say no to tyranny and corruption

And oppose the regime and policies of a dictator

Who shall rise together with the citizens

To fight for freedom and justice

And by revolution, secure their children’s future

First of all, by making their Votes a Patrotic Voice

That can neither be bought nor sold!



Solomon Onunoja Akobe is a Constitutional Lawyer and writer, formerly with N.O.O.Oke (SAN) & Co., Ibadan, Southwest, Nigeria, and can be reached via [email protected]