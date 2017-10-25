The Rapture of Entrepreneurial Sense in Nigeria: Beginning of Our Mental Denigration -By Israel Dara Sóbalójú

“Societies go bad when everyone expects the other person to do something” – Leke Alder

Good old days, they use to say let it come back, but if we should reminisce on the past, what we need is to trap the etiques and qualities of our first life and incorporate it into this beautiful age of technology. Our moral decadence has always taken daily escalation of decays, that if appropriate measures are not taken, the odour may soon bring back our gone fathers into the sorrows they tried to avert by giving way for death. Our solution lies close to us, but we need to bereave ourselves of our unending loyalty to unfruitful beliefs and adopted systems of solving age-long problems.

This age has opened the world up into an irredeemable sphere of possibilities, but our ignorance and perceptive congestion of belief has made us neglect fundamental systems which has been accustomed with our land. Breaking the practice, beliefs and ideology from the developing system is like separating the spirit, soul and body, all will not live. Our ancient practices and the systems of doing things are not mutually exclusive, they must all be in place for effective functioning of all.

Through the memory lane, Nigeria use to be a nation with well nurtured entrepreneurial mindset and discipline, although creating a similitude of it’s shadow is now an herculean task for her citizen. The mindset had started as early as when the world system switched to the barter system of trading. Market women would wake up as early as the crow, for the market so as to get to a specified centre for the effective exchange of their luxurious goods. Market women who own specified stalls on the market field, would sweep the their stall environment, and even sweep that of others next to them. It was the age when neatness was not just mere fashion, but embodiment of principle, act and belief. No Buyer, will want to buy from a dirty stall those days, so it becomes imperative for stall owners to keep their environment very clean. They would never wait for neighboring stall owners to come before they sweep the environment. They had a sense of ownerships and responsibility.

Cynical people often believe there’s nothing as such as selflessness. The radiation of their mind is culpable of igniting candles for the nights of sorrow, but they fail to use the energy in repudiating our malfunctioning system of doing things. The simple thing our nation needs is the sense of ownership, not just to the national cake, but also to the national catastrophe. Waiting for a systematic activation of a man who is just a remodified version of the soil is the explicit definition of hallucination. At this point there’s need for individual discipline which will culminate into a collective success and redefinition of our worth and want.

Our gladiatorial move towards things that are of importance to the reason for our living must be accosted with instant alacrity and certainty of purpose. We can overturn the game, by setting to wet firewoods of hope we can gather on fire with all possible energy we can mutter, make it burn and see maybe people will not blow it to glow. It’s time we must stop the symphony on our flutes, and emend the dance of our dancers of sorrows, make us sit at our forefathers tumb to reignite the spirit we’ve loosed on our way for the selfhood constituents. When all line falls into place, we can then talk about the meritorious honorary of our sweats and manumission from mental servitude.

Israel Dara Sóbalójú is a Writer, Poet, Journalist and Business Strategist, he can be reached on 07037954874

