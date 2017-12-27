What Exactly is Merry about this Christmas, Nigerians? -By Festus Ogun

Christians all over the world are again celebrating the birth of the Messiah. As a seasonal celebration, it is no novelty seeing people wish themselves well even when all is not necessarily well. Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ at time like this is the popular greeting ‘dictioned’ by all and sundry.

The poser raised by the brilliant Dr. Sola Ogunbayo in his poem titled “Will this Christmas be Merry?” inspired me to write this piece. Although, the title of that piece is intended to be rhetorical, I have decided in my own way to provide answer to that question and paint the picture with an open mind.

Well, I may not be too self-assured about the merriness of Christmas in other countries. But, I am cocksure that the Christmas of this year in Nigeria is very far from being merry.

My little knowledge of English makes me understand that the word merry could also mean happy, good, cheerful, pleased, joyful, to mention a few. If these synonyms are anything to go by therefore, it is crystal clear like the aroma of a jollof rice from a “condition” rice, that what obtains in today Nigeria gives one no cause to assert the merriness of this Christmas.

It is sad that the entire political system that ought to enhance the greatest happiness of the greatest majority of the citizens is the key force that is making this Christmas gloomy. It is sad that the greatest majority of the people are not enjoying for a minute the merriments this supposedly sweet Christmas has brought. It is very unfortunate that the merriness and happiness of Christmas has been stolen away from us through a very poor leadership.

Many celebrants of Christmas are ‘observing’ the festival at filling stations due to the looming fuel scarcity rocking the country caused by government’s handicap in matters of concern. Oh, we have ore but invented nothing! As a people, we are lacking in midst of many. We are being starved of our collective resources. Citizens are frustrated and very unhappy due to sheer recklessness and incompetence showcased by those we glorify as leaders. Virtually all aspects of human life are affected by the fuel scarcity in the negative. Men live in agony, suffering and pain despite the abundance of resources in the country. Tell me; is this Christmas merry that way? Is it good?

Before you answer the two questions, remember many churches held their respective services or masses in darkness. Just be reminded that the days of ‘Christmas wears’ and chicken is almost going into extinction – get your old clothes, iron it and get ‘shawa’ fish to step it down!

Everyone is happy for the birth of the messiah but very sad at the tragedy of governance directly affecting the celebration of Christmas. In all sincerity, Niyi Osundare was more than right when he asserted that ours is not yet humane society. But, what do we do since the craze of the people in power is now part and parcel of us? Truly, no one can feign ignorance of this perpetual hardship but we are only being perfect in showing what it means to be Nigerians – we smile and pretend all is well even while going through hell.

So, for me not to appear too sanctimonious, let me join the bandwagon in wishing you all a ‘Merry’ Christmas. But, let’s be truthful with ourselves, what exactly is merry about this year’s Christmas? Tell me!

Festus Ogun is an OOU law undergraduate, human rights activist and socio-political commentator. Contact him via [email protected] .

