What You Don’t Know About The Mambila Hydro Project -By Ettu Mohammed

Mambila Chronological Timeline.

Did you know a German company #Laymeyer was awarded a contract to conduct feasibility studies on the multi-billion naira Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project collected N369 million as mobilization fees in 2005 and failed to fulfil its contractual obligations? They were asked to refund the money paid in addition to the interest accrued on it. No one knows if they ever returned the money

Did you know Obasanjo requested permission from Nigeria’s Senate August 2006 to accept a US$2.5 billion soft loan from China that would be used to invest in Mambila, as well as railways and the rural telephone network?







Obasanjo had said US$1 billion of the financing facility would go towards building the first phase of the hydroelectric plant.

Did you know Energy Minister Edmund Doukoru announced the approval of Mambila hydro project after a February 7, 2007 council meeting led by President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said the work would be performed through a strategic partnership with Chinese companies that are expected to complete the work in five years.

Did you know November 2009 Nigerian Govt opened a bid for the EIA for Mambila Hydro project in two lots

With the scope of work listed as

SCOPE OF WORKS

LOT 1- EIA study for the proposed Transmission line routing from the Abong Switchyard to Makurdi

LOT 2: EIA study for the proposed Transmission line routing between Abong Switchyard and Jalingo.

Did you know In 2007 Lot 1 of the 3 Lot of the Mambila Hydro plant was awarded for $1.46b which covered the civil works construction of the 2600-MW Mambila hydroelectric project on the Donga River in Taraba State.

Did you know the Yar-dua govt canceled the earlier awarded Mambila Hydro project and the CGGC/CGC had before the termination presented its 10% bank bond for the advance payment guarantee, spent money on drawings, engineering works and staff mobilisation to the Nigerian government.

$146m entered voicemail.

Did you know over the course of the years the Mambila project was reviewed to 3050MW.

A French consultant got over N2bn as professional fee the project that was lumped and rewarded to the Chinese which held us to random after we canceled the first contract.

Did you know the project was later re-awarded by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration and split with another Chinese Firm, Messers Sinohydro, which was awarded 70 per cent of the contract scope, while CGGC/CGC was left with 30 per cent scope

Did you know on re-awarding the project by GEJ the contract was rejected by CGGC/CGC and the Chinese government insisted it would not proceed with the planned 75 per cent counterpart funding to the tune of $3.2 billion on a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement, unless the Nigerian government reverses to the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Did you know the The feasibility study has been done and so too the Environmental Impact Assessment but we

Did you know the Mambilla project was reawarded at $3.2bn by GEG under (75-25)% funding and as usual we played azonto and the project variation went up by $2.5bn making it a total of $5.7bn under (85-15)% Pmb govt and we are to pay $855m as our contribution in 2017

Did you know President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and the managing directors of CGGC/CGC at the presidential villa, where the long standing crisis was resolved.

Did you know August 2017 Nigerian Government approved Mambila hydro Project. it’s been 1year 5 months since Federal Executive council of Nigeria approved Mambila Hydo Project. We are yet to move an inch, all we hear is on the pages of newspaper and Facebook.

Meanwhile in Egypt Siemens built a 14.4GW plant in 27.5 months for $6.5 billion and our leaders would be telling us we have a bigger Economy than Egypt or South Africa.

To match the Electricity Sector in Egypt or South Africa we need to invest at least $110bn where will Nigeria get such fund?



