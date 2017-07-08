ZAKAAT: a lasting solution to poverty in all nations -By Olalere Abeeb Abu Rohimah

“And establish prayer and give Zakat, and whatever good you put forward for yourselves – you will find it with Allah.” (2:110, Qur’an)

As one of the pillars of Islam, Zakat is a form of obligatory charity that has the potential to ease the suffering of millions.

With the literal meaning of the word being ‘to cleanse,’ Muslims believe that paying Zakat purifies, increases and blesses the remainder of their wealth.

“Whoever pays the zakat on his wealth will have its evil removed from him” (Ibn Khuzaimah and at-Tabaraani).

Zakat is also a spiritual connection to one’s maker – to purify your wealth for the will of Allah (swt) is to acknowledge that everything we own belongs to Him, and it is for Him that we strive to end poverty and help our brothers and sisters.

According to the Hanafi madhab, Zakat is 2.5% of wealth that has been in one’s possession for a lunar year. If wealth amounts to less than a threshold figure, termed the nisab, then no Zakat is payable. If wealth amounts to more than the nisab, Zakat becomes obligatory.r.

“Of their goods, take Zakat, so that you might purify and sanctify them.” (9:103, Qur’an)

Zakat is obligatory on someone who is:

1. A free man or woman. A slave does not have to pay Zakat. A Muslim: Zakat is a religious obligation upon Muslims, like the five daily prayers. Sane: The person on whom Zakat becomes obligatory must be of sound mind according to Imam Abu Hanifa. Imam Malik holds that an insane person is still liable for Zakat. An adult: Children do not have to pay Zakat, even if they own enough wealth to make Zakat obligatory. However, both Imam Shafi’i and Imam Malik say that the guardians of the children should pay the Zakat on their behalf. In complete ownership and control of their wealth: The person must own and be in possession of the wealth, and also be free to spend or dispose of the wealth in any manner they like. If a person has made a loan of their wealth then they are not in a position to spend it until it is repaid. In possession of wealth above the nisab threshold: The person should possess wealth above a defined amount required to satisfy the essential needs of themselves and their dependants (nisab). Free from debt: Someone in debt may deduct his debts from his assets, if what remains is still above the nisab threshold, Zakat is due, otherwise not. In possession of the wealth for one complete lunar (Hijrah) year: If one owns Zakatable wealth for a lunar year, Zakat will become obligatory, provided the total amount of wealth exceeds the nisab at the beginning of the year and the end, irrespective of any fluctuations in the months between.

Finally zakaat

Recipients of Zakat

Who can receive my Zakat?

To be eligible to receive Zakat, the recipient must be poor and/or needy. A poor person is someone whose property in excess of his basic requirements does not reach the value of the nisab threshold.

The recipient must not belong to your immediate family; your spouse, children, parents and grandparents cannot receive your Zakat. Other relatives, however, can receive your Zakat.

The recipient must not be a Hashimi, a descendant of the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace).

With the prophetic means of sharing zakaat, poverty will surely be eradicated as we can look up to the economy of the Arabian countries where zakaat is been paid when due and shared truth fully…

Olalere Abeeb Abu Rohimah

