Hate Speech Bill and the Gullibility of our Law Makers -By Aliyu Ubangida

Of recent, the reintroduction of the long craved anti hate speech bill by the current administration shows how gullible our leaders can be.

So many priorities misplaced only to have an attention on hate speech by our so called law makers. The idea of anti hate speech bill was born out of nothing but the desire to oppress the masses and establish tyrannical régime that would be against anything democracy stands for.

Freedom of speech is a core of human naturally endowed right and taking this right from people is nothing but injustice.

The first thing to think of is how do we even define and categorize hate speech? As backward as our society is, in many developmental aspects, imposing of such a bill would be defined and accompanied by nothing but ambiguity and it would by extension be used to deter the masses from airing out their grievances and on the other hand, it will give the elites the leverage to do as they deem fit, to impose themselves and their self-centered ideology upon the people.

Secondly, passing anything like anti hate speech bill would serve as a means to witch hunt people that identify the misdoings of those selfish elites.

Also, the most worrying and awkward of it all is the fact that, the proposed bill is to mete out death sentence for whatever they are trying and intending to specify as hate speech.

When other advanced countries of the world are trying to discard the idea of death sentencing, it is so unfortunate that our gullibles and selfish leaders are making and effort to permanent it.

To say the fact, The Anti hate speech bill is something that must be kicked against, it must be discountenanced by every reasonable Nigerian because it will in the long run be a tool to oppress us and deprive us of a vital element that makes up a human.

For as long as democracy stands for government of the people, by the people and for the people. We must remind these bunch of selfish individuals that we are the people and so we determine what is to be a regulation for our society and they should remember that freedom of speech is a a core element of a Democratic Society.

The Senate and all other organs that composed the government are there because of democracy.

It is unfortunate to even think of such an idea, anti hate speech bill is nothing but anti democracy.

MS Aliyu

