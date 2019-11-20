Kogi and Bayelsa Election: The Deliberate Reversal Of Democracy In Nigeria -By Jide Ojo

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted four elections across two states. For the first time, INEC held two off-cycle governorship elections on the same day. In Bayelsa, the governorship election was held with the Brass 1 State Constituency supplementary election in six Polling Units with 2,076 registered voters in Cape Farmosa Ward. In Kogi State, the governorship election was held with the court-ordered rerun election in Kogi West Senatorial District. The District has a total of 432,515 registered voters.

In the last one week, I have been on different broadcast media platforms to preview and review the polls. I was on the Nigerian Television Authority, Arise News TV, African Independent Television, Independent Television, Nigerian Info 95.1 FM, Kiss 99.9 FM, Raypower 100.5 FM, Kapital 92.9 FM and Love 104.5 FM.

Ahead of the elections, I was at several policy dialogues and stakeholders’ meetings held to discuss how to have credible and peaceful elections in the two states. I was in attendance at The Electoral Institute policy dialogue on the polls; the INEC Quarterly Meeting with Civil Society Organisations held on October 30, 2019 as well as the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room stakeholders meeting held the following day.

I have read the Pre-Election Observation reports of YIAGA Africa and Centre for Democracy and Development as well as the Socio-Political Context publication of Situation Room on Kogi and Bayelsa State Governorship election 2019. All these and several news reports I have read gave me a well-informed perspective on the just concluded elections.

It is noteworthy that ahead of the elections, several pre-election assessments have indicated that there was a likelihood of violence, voter inducements, and logistic challenges. I had on this page, in my column on September 11, 2019 hinted about the fierceness of the elections when I said, inter alia, “In spite of the legion of candidates vying for the November 16, governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa, it remains a two-horse race between the APC and the PDP in the two states. The PDP gave the ruling APC a ‘bloody nose’ during the last February/March 2019 elections. Out of the 29 governorship polls held on March 9, the PDP won 15 states while the APC won in 14 states. If this is added to five states which the APC is controlling among the seven states where there will be off-cycle elections, this will bring the total number of states under the APC control to 19; the PDP has Bayelsa at present putting it in control of 16 states while the All Progressive Grand Alliance controls Anambra State. Considering that before the gale of defections hit the APC in July 2018, the party was in control of 24 states, this means the party has lost ground even though it still has a majority of governorship and parliamentary seats including the presidency. Ahead of the 2023 General Election, the APC will want to shore up its electoral fortunes.”

In the aforementioned article, I observed further that, “It has been the utmost desire of the APC to add to Edo State it currently controls among the six states in the South-South geopolitical zone. It hotly contested Rivers and Akwa Ibom states during the last elections but failed to unseat the PDP governors in those two states. Now that ‘Kontriman Governor’, Henry Seriake Dickson, is serving out his mandatory two terms coupled with the fact that Bayelsa is one of the major oil-producing states, the APC will want to dislodge the PDP that has been in control of the state since 1999. As for Kogi State, being an APC state at present, the party will want to do everything to consolidate its hold on power despite allegations of non-performance levelled against the incumbent governor, Yahaha Bello.”

These predictions made three months ago came to pass last Saturday. The APC went for the broke in Bayelsa and Kogi states. Last Wednesday, there were reported acts of violence in Ogbolomabiri, Nembe Local Government area of Bayelsa where Simon Onu, an Outside Broadcast van driver with Radio Bayelsa was killed at the Peoples Democratic Party governorship campaign rally. The shooting was blamed on the APC youths who resisted the PDP from coming to campaign in their area. In Kogi, a man named Yusuf Seidu Uhiene was reportedly killed after hoodlums attacked the convoy of governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic, Musa Wada, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Also, policemen from Abuja on Saturday, November 2, 2019 arrested a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Ejeh Abutu, and six others, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Abutu is said to be the chairman of the security committee for the Wada/Aro PDP campaign organisation in Dekina LGA. Suspected thugs during the early hours of Monday, November 11, 2019 burnt the Lokoja, Kogi State secretariat of the Social Democratic Party. On November 12, 2019, the SDP candidate, Natasha Akpoti, was attacked by suspected hoodlums at the INEC organised stakeholders meeting in the state. The meeting had in attendance the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as well as INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

That was the atmosphere that pervaded the electoral environment in Kogi and Bayelsa states ahead of last Saturday’s polls. Indeed, those were curtain raisers. On Election Day, electoral violence of the highest degree was manifested in Kogi. As early as 7am, there were already reported shootings at Ayingba, the university town of the state. A similar scenario played out in many parts of Kogi East and Kogi West senatorial districts. A November 18 press statement released by the CDD Election Analysis Centre said, “Our observer reports from Kogi State have so far recorded the deaths of 10 people in various shooting incidents and attacks. Furthermore, EAC accredited nonpartisan observers, including trained roving journalists, reported over 79 critical incidents across the Kogi State off-cycle governorship and the rerun senatorial elections. Incidents ranged from the hijack of electoral materials by thugs, the kidnap of INEC ad-hoc staff, vote-buying, attacks on observers, intimidation of voters, underage voting, widespread stuffing of ballot boxes, ballot snatching and multiple voting.”

“In Bayelsa, the CDD EAC observers reported over 50 critical incidents which directly impacted on the credibility of the election. Violence in the form of thuggery, ballot box snatching and destruction of voting materials constituted 66.7 per cent of the total reported incidents. These incidents predominantly occurred in Yenagoa, Ekeremor and Sagbama LGAs of Bayelsa State. In Southern Ijaw and Nembe had no access.”

Well, in spite of these negative reports on the elections, INEC, though cancelled many Polling Units results, declared the APC candidates in the two states winners of the electoral contests. President Muhammadu Buhari, on his part, congratulated his party on its “well-deserved victories”. This is just as civil society organisations are calling for the cancellation of the entire Kogi elections in particular. YIAGA Africa and Situation Room have both called for the annulment of the Kogi polls. If violence is the new normal way of achieving electoral victory, how are INEC conducted elections different from those held by members of the transport unions who engage in supremacy battle using guns, charms and machetes to dislodge one another from the control of motor parks?

Election is one of the canons of democracy and given the heighted violence and electoral malpractices in the contest for power, democracy is now in a clear and present danger in Nigeria. In fact, there is now democratic reversal in the country. Who will sanitise this ugly situation when the beneficiaries are the people we are expecting to reform it? If the President does not know, celebrating bloodstained victories with his party men is not a good hallmark of a statesman.