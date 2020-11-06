Rahama Sadau: Why is good to stay away from EXTREMISTS -By Usama Abdullahi

Many of us today tend to adopt the way of life of others, which are mostly the people we admired. It could be the characters that we go to watch in the cinemas, the singers we attend their concerts or some scholars. It’s never normal to take an extremist as a role model. I can’t be able to give a number to those people who espouse the beliefs of their celebs, regardless of its huge and depraved fate.

Nothing good usually comes out of suchlike; those engaged in it. Their fates often result in savagely. It affects not only the victim’s life or image rather mar the image of one’s religion. And the same thing happens recently with the Kannywood & Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau. I so much feel pained whenever I come in contact with the likes who as a result of their fanatical views their religion always gets fancied.

Advertisement

The actress, Ms. Sadau has become an object of controversy for days. The controversies all began because of her indecent dressing, which she shared with her page on social media. I know the seculars may question being her execration due to her dressing code likewise see her as a faultless damsel. But this is otherwise in accordance with the religion she practices.

It’s highly condemnable in Islam, her religion, for its partisans to dress indecently. Irrefutable references about indecency had been laying down in the religious scripture. As a partisan who believed in all that has been revealed in the holy book, then it’s quite compulsory for that partisan to adhere to its ordained rules too.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that ms Sadau received curses from her fellow religionists for her flaws in religious affairs. Some years back, she was featured by Classiq, a Hausa-English hip-hoper. Disgustingly, she was seen hugging him at the back in the video of his song. Then, a lot of squawks were made on her, and the Kannywood film industry was heard to have banned her for such unbecoming acts.

There was once a trailer of a Nollywood movie which I watched a year ago. Ms. Sadau was starred in that movie, and shockingly, the portrayals there were hideous as she was seen with another character, who acted the role of her boyfriend, trying to give her a smooch. These raised many controversies too but it lasted with time.

Advertisement

I write not to defame her reputations. The problem here isn’t only just with ms Sadau but with most of us that are living and studying overseas. My reason is that most of the people who have been staying there often get used to life therein, no matter the bad in it. And these are what made up the motives behind the extreme changes in their lives. They will no longer have similar views with the religionists because they have been brainwashed by the extreme beliefs they learned there.

For that, they’ll begin to develop less interest in religious things, and also try to make an imitation of the culture being practiced overseas, which usually differs from theirs. This is why the majority of them tend to behave radically. Same with the ones here.

There is the urban Muslims who most especially have no longing for religion, and due to that their children usually grow nonreligiously. This is why is good to stay in a place where Islamic schools are found in abundance so that your children will get acquainted with the religious things, and so as not to stray. Also is good to keep a good company, neighborhood, who are religious so that they could help you oversee the attitude of your children.

Advertisement

Stay away from extremists in order to avoid disorderliness in your beliefs and also from adopting their culture. For it’s the rabid enthusiasm for the western culture that usually compromise the way of life of most of us.