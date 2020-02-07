SARS: Kidnappers In Police Disguise -By Adekunle Taofeek (Scotty Aluta)

Silence in the face of injustice is complicity with the oppressor. If you ever witnessed someone being oppressed, harassed or abused, you should always step up and say something, even if it doesn’t directly affect you. Oppression often don’t pick fair fight, they target people who they know probably can’t (or won’t) defend themselves.

The rate anti-cultist police stationed at Olayemi Police Post, Ayobo, abduct innocent youth at its environs and neighbouring community most especially Egan-Igando is alarming. We are not safe anymore in fear of being abducted and requesting for an outrageous ransom which they call bail. The ransom they always request for is far more higher than the minimum wage being paid to victims parent/wards who are to bail their loved ones in fear of being charged for the offence they didn’t commit.

I ran into a friend who narrated his gory experience with men of the anti-cultist unit, Olayemi Ayobo Police Post, I was amazed and got scared, this can happen to anybody and no one is safe. It is now a crime for a youth to be successful or dressed neatly in Nigeria, you are automatically a criminal.

Advertisement

The police meant to protect lives and properties are now threat to the same lives and properties they are meant to protect.

The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. – Albert Einstein

Below is his experience:

Advertisement

“My name is Ogudu Monday I am the Director of ‘D’ Great Team Edu Consults.

“I encountered some policemen who claim to be part of the anti-cultism department from the Panti Division.

“These men have been intimidating and harassing youths of Agric Road Egan/ Olayemi Ayobo environs.

Advertisement

“They arrest youths, accuse us of being members of cult groups, give already written statements to suspects to sign under duress and severe beating and torture amongst others.”

Here is my personal experience:

“On Wednesday January 29, 2020 at exactly 8:30pm, I was surrounded by anti-cultist police.

Advertisement

“They asked what I did for a living and I told them I was a teacher and they said they were police officers (Anti-cultism). They requested for a form of identity, I told them my house was just three buildings away and that I only saw off a guest.

“They forced me to enter their bus. In the bus, they searched my phone and saw that truly I was a teacher and one of them said this will teach me a lesson to always move around with my ID.

“I told them if I can have my phone to place a call but they refused.

Advertisement

“I was driven to an abandoned police post located at Olayemi-Ayobo before Igesu.

“They picked me up at Agric Road and drove through the new link bridge from Agric Egan-Olayemi.

“On arrival, we were given already written statements to sign under duress and severe beating.

Advertisement

“On the statement paper is stated Panti Division. We were denied access to our phones. I managed to get access to my parents via one of the guys we met there.

“To summarize it all, I was released by 1:45am with N20,000 bribe which they called bail.

“The next day, two of my friends fell victim to same squad and was bailed with N20,000 and N30,000 respectively.

Advertisement

“These people have decided to extort us all in the two local communities (Agric Road Egan and Olayemi Ayobo). This needs to stop! We are no longer safe in our neighbourhood.”

We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to stand up against injustice and as well call on the Inspector-General of Police, Hammed Abubakar Adamu, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to curb this act before it gets out of hand because a people united can never be defeated. He who does not oppose evil, commands it to be done (Leonardo Da Vinci).