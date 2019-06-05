Educational Issues
The Problem With Teaching As A Profession -By Ifeanyi John Nwokeabia
Every human is a teacher but not every teacher is humane. In recent times, many have run to teaching as the render of the last resort. This
Trained and qualified teachers from different Colleges of Education and Education faculties in different Nigerian Universities fail to get job placement from the government after their graduation. The question is: what is the need for undergoing rigorous training in teaching when you won’t be employed to practice what you learnt? Many young people who are willing to put their knowledge into work in building and lifting our education system to a greater height are being neglected. In one of my recent meetings with secondary schools students, they clearly told me that they lack teachers in some core subjects. Now,are we going to say there are no capable young teachers to fill those vacuum?
A strong united national committee responsible for the primary
The teaching code of ethics has become a beautiful novel enjoyed in paper without a practical plans. There’s no form of enforcement to all the outlined codes of teaching profession. If a philosophical ethics lacks its moral standing, it will be best to discard it or restructure it. Teaching like every other profession has her code of ethics but no one is there to enforce it and that’s why the profession suffers malnutrition like a goat owned by the general public. If you can lay your hand on the 1969 NUT code of ethics, you will find out how beautiful teaching profession could have looked if proper were enforced.
In conclusion, it’s clear that teaching profession in Nigeria has problem but if something is done in the above areas discussed, it will surely turn a new leaf. No doubt,despite all odds, teaching is still the noblest profession that must embraced by all. Having love for it will make it easier for lasting solutions to be procured.
Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John hails from Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State. He is a poet and teacher. He has NCE and BA(ed) all in the English language.
