When We Are Together -By Christopher Ifeoluwa Oni

The person who incited me to write this has really done us an enormous favour by giving me the motivation for this profoundly topic.

He deserves honorable recognition for displaying his patriotic identity for individual introspection.

I must tell you that what separates we human beings from beasts is *introspection*.

“The ability to learn from history is perhaps the greatest defense from the avoidable pain of learning from experience, when history is a much kindler and gentle teacher. Indeed, the saying experience is the best teacher, is incomplete , the full statement of that Welsh adage is that experience is the best teacher for a fool_. _History is a kinder and gentler teacher”.

(Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria)

In simple words, one of our folk stories of tortoise taught us that it’s only a fool that applies corrections from his mistakes; only wise man applies correction from other people’s mistakes.

What happens in a country where marginalization is planned to be remedied from secession by some groups?

Surely, in a geographic space like that, a polity to be precise, war is likely to erupt and cases of insecurity will escalate. Agitation of Biafrans in Nigeria is an example.

What happens when a knife is put in between the ropes that hold two brothers together?

Things we surely fall apart just the way it happened in one of the late Chinua Achebe’s book.

Advertisement

An OAU student from the Department of English Language, who is also my friend, Tosin Adesokan, inked out of his conviction that the main problem of Nigeria is ‘ECOPHOBIA’.

Indeed, after introspection, I realized that the cases of banditry, injustice, kidnapping, insecurities, economy hitman, poor health care, unemployment and rate of poverty have driven a lot of men and women away from their country and has caused them to be afraid of returning back to their fatherland.

Are we not still slaves if after gaining independence, we are still in dependence of approval of some men before we can be boastful of our heritages.

The white man came with his religion, turned our brothers against their parents who had refused to follow his religion, and also made us feel contempt by the definition he gave to our skin colour.

Our brothers wallowed in metal slavery and waged war against their fathers, they took the mic from the white men and interpreted their language in a sweet, convincing, and seductive voice to their next generation.

When sons disobey their fathers, would the connection between them remain secured?

When daughters disobey their mother, would they continue having two meats on their food even if their brothers plead on their behalf?

Every single day, innocent lives are wasted by men who have no idea on what humanity is.

Until we come together as one and change the way people think, no one can end terrorism. Terrorism will never be over. Which means there will still be loss of lives.

Until we come together as one, UNO, AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION, DIPLOMATIC PEACE ORGANIZATION and other organizations to promote peace across the nation and continent will continue establishing peace, which is impossible.

We are not outnumbered, we are just unorganized.

Only when we Africans, through thin and thick, forge unity regardless of our culture, custom, tradition, religion, race, beliefs, gender, and other parochial differences, the world will be afraid of us.

Then, we will be able to free ourselves from mental slavery and fight the real enemies that has occupied the spectators space.