Why do Christians join to demonise Egypt in Africa? -By Azuka Onwuka

Kene turned to Chizaram and said: “Zaram, now go and finish your breakfast. If you have not finished it by the time I come out, then you will be home alone while we go to church. And you won’t watch any cartoon this week. Now, be a good girl and eat your food.”

“Daddy, I will not be ya fyiend again,” she said as she stormed out, her mouth as long as the snout of a pig. “I will be Mummy fyiend.”

“If you are not Daddy’s friend, then you won’t be my friend,” Victoria told her.

Advertisement

“Then, Aunty Doyaty will be my fyiend.”

“Zaram and her golden friendship,” Kene said, a smile on his face.

“Her friendship is divine. If she confers it on you, then you are privileged and favoured.”

Advertisement

Kene was happy that the friction that arose the previous day had been smoothened out. His only pain was that sometimes he felt annoyed that his wife would keep what his mother would call post-office face over nothing. At the early stages of their marriage, he had been concerned about not allowing their misunderstanding go beyond a night, but he had noticed that most times, he was always the one trying to initiate peace talks. His wife always saw such cold moments as a contest that she should never lose. Gradually, their misunderstandings had gone beyond a night and even a week. Most times, he would not even remember what the initial issue was anymore. Despite all these, he knew that they were very fond of each other and would not want to be away from each other for too long. “Maybe, that is why people say that marriage is not a bed of roses,” he told himself. “Even if it were a bed of roses, roses still have thorns as well as beautiful flowers.”

The service went like other services. Victoria sang well. Kene sang badly and irritated Victoria’s ears. Victoria winced or nudged Kene. Kene sulked. Then, it was time for the sermon. A visiting priest with an impressive potbelly and a bald mounted the pulpit and announced that the theme of his sermon was: “Time to Leave Egypt.” The preacher re-told the well-known story of how Jacob and his family went to live in Egypt during the time of Joseph and later “a Pharaoh that did not know Joseph” arose and enslaved the Israelites. Then God sent Moses to deliver the let-my-people-go warning to Pharaoh. Egypt was consequently struck with 10 plagues because of Pharaoh’s recalcitrance.

Then, the preacher shouted: “May every Pharaoh in your life die in Jesus’ name.” The church responded with a thunderous “Amen.” He shouted again: “May every Egyptian disease or pestilence flying in the air or sent by the enemy not be your portion in the mighty name of Jesus. The “Amen” was even louder.

Advertisement

The faithful obeyed him. Those who were dozing off or distracted were fully awake or attentive now. Then the priest dramatised the enormity of the 10th pestilence and the correlation between the blood of the animal marked on the door of the Israelites and the blood of Jesus shed at Calvary as atonement for the sins of every believer. He ended it with the parting of the Nile for the Israelites to pass and the drowning of the Egyptians. The church clapped.

“Egypt is the land of bondage; Canaan is the Promised Land,” he shouted. “Every Egypt in your life must be destroyed. It’s time to leave Egypt. Once you leave Egypt, there must be no turning back. What relationship does darkness have with light?”

The man was a good preacher. The church was excited and fully charged. Kene knew that he was using Egypt metaphorically, but he just did not like that metaphor that was constantly used by many. He wondered if he were an Egyptian Christian listening to such a sermon, how he would feel. He just did not like the fact that any time Egypt was mentioned by Christians, it would be on a negative note. Egypt was the most prominent African country mentioned in the Bible, and yet, only its negative side was always harped on even by fellow Africans, he wondered. Yet, the same Egypt that was called the land of bondage and pestilence was a land of refuge to Jacob and the infant Jesus. It was there that Jacob and his family fled to when famine threatened to wipe them out. It was there that Israel grew from just one family of Jacob to several thousands. It was in Egypt that God gave the Israelites the 10 Commandments at Mount Sinai. And most importantly, it was to Egypt that Joseph took Jesus and Mary for refuge against King Herod. If Herod had killed Jesus then, there would have been no Christianity. But rather than show some gratitude to Egypt, Nigerian Christians always blab about Egypt being the land of bondage or blab about Egyptian diseases, lamented Kene.

Advertisement

Victoria held his hand and pulled him to his feet in response to the preacher’s directive. As the preacher began to pray about leaving Egypt and against Egyptian diseases, he sighed and leant on the pew. What he felt like doing now was to go out and have a bottle of cold Fanta or Amstel Malt. The prayer lingered on and he finally sat down. When the man was done, the church gave the Lord a clap offering.

“I will never accept this demonisation of Egypt,” Kene muttered under his breath.

“The man was just speaking metaphorically,” said Victoria.

Advertisement

“Yes, I know that. But Israel disobeyed God perennially, worshipped Baal, the Golden Calf and other idols, and then capped it all by crucifying Jesus Christ. Why don’t these preachers call Israel the land of disobedience or the land of murder or idolatry? In fact, it was because of this kind of stereo-typing of the Jews in Europe that led to the massacre of about six million Jews by Hitler. Even great men like Shakespeare and Martin Luther took part in this stereotyping of the Jews or anti-Semitism. I just don’t like stereotyping, whether literally or metaphorically, or even in jokes. It can lead to dangerous consequences.”

“Don’t always take things too seriously, sir,” said Victoria with indignation. “Please, the service is still on.”

“Thanks, Madam. I am aware.”

Advertisement

This piece is adapted from the excerpt from Azuka Onwuka’s new novel, Two plus One

– Twitter @BrandAzuka

Advertisement