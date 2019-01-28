﻿Christianity & Daddy Freeze: Love, Worship against Sadness & Helplessness -By Nneka Okumazie

What could often make happy does not have to be what is currently possessed. What could prompt joy does not have to be what is personally – or individually held.

The constant wave of stuff coming at the mind could swing sadness, normalness and happiness. There are always existing depths of the mind, for each stage that when something comes, wouldn’t move much.

Sadness is sometimes more common, than normalness and happiness. So most times, activities are often to battle sadness.

This drove some into pursuing happiness. It drove some to addictions. It drove some into desperation for imaginable and unimaginable stuff.

There are those who have hobbies and habits that often save them – from sadness. There are some that have filled their minds with certain knowledge that often help them in trouble.

There are also some, who seek varying contents, scrolling and scrolling to feed the mind in the moment, but the effect of it, isn’t lasting. The fresh content hunger keeps them coming back – or say stuck.

This is different from having something with endless applicability that can be understood in different ways. It has a number of Books, but endless by Spirit interpretation.

More studying of the Scriptures could deliver to the mind, different understanding of the same stuff. So it can be a thing of joy sometimes to be inspired to know something new.

For example, there are records of desperate prayers in the Books of Job and Psalm. But there was no record of prayers – in agony – of Joseph in spite of all he went through.

This does not mean he didn’t pray in agony, because there were cases, in times of trouble, for others, when prayers were made in agony.

Also, there was not a clear place where it was written that Joseph was meek. But his life showed an example of meekness. The story of Joseph was at pivots and timelines, not daily specifics. But from his travails and that he followed the LORD, other stuff can be inferred: prayers, meekness, etc.

The massive amount of Faith that can be learned or revealed from that one story can sometimes be helpful in fighting sadness.

That story, not any material possession, can be the difference between joy and sorrow. So while dependency of some comes from social media that consumes time, gets mean and controversial; the Word of GOD is the delight of devout Christians.

Yes, there were prayers in the Books of Job and Psalm that roughly said to the LORD: I am tired, I am broken and I am helpless. But I trust in YOU, and I would go nowhere.

Relationship with the LORD is an advantage for storage to shred worries, sorrows, pain, sadness, loneliness, feeling of worthlessness, etc.

It is also an advantage for extraction of happiness, Faith, love, affinity, bond, hopes, peace, righteousness, etc.

, Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for [this] day [is] holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry;.] [, Thou wilt shew me the path of life:; atright hand [there are] pleasures for evermore.]

Sometimes happiness is just difficult. No matter what is held or possessed, burden can suppress. Life can be rough and things can be tough. There might be no problem too, still an individual can be unhappy.

It was advised over and over through the Scriptures that the LORD can help, the LORD cares and the LORD asks to come unto Him.

Yes, it is not easy. There are complications and complexities that serving a Powerful GOD should just wipe out. There are also times, that rough thoughts are thrown at the heart to question the LORD.

It is the Word of GOD – known, and Faith in Him – experienced, that can be useful to quell those thoughts, rather than succumbing or taking a break from the LORD.

Sometimes, instead of complaining and criticizing, the strategy of approach to problem can be just one prayer point. If it is emptiness, the person can keep praying against that, all the time, nothing else just that until the LORD changes it.

Some people always like to defend challenges by saying it happens, NO it doesn’t. If a person has nothing, and gets something but every time – problem, every so often – reversal, the person needs to seek the LORD relentlessly, not complain or look for where to send the frustration to, or go to seek stability in substance, or in social media that could do whatever it chooses, to mood.

The Scriptures is also a lesson to learn to not panic – when there is a problem. The first thing is not to fear. There was a woman in devastating trouble, who met a Prophet’s servant and answered, All is well, at least before she met the Prophet and railed about why the miracle was initially unnecessary. She also answered that all will be well to her husband in her first reaction.

, And he said, Wherefore wilt thou go to him to day? [it is] neither new moon, nor sabbath. And she said,, Run now, I pray thee, to meet her, and say unto her, [Is it] well with thee? [is it] well with thy husband? [is it] well with the child? And she answered,.]

It may have been because of faith, or some hope or restraint, or whatever, but that answer as that is some coveted stability in time of trouble.

Same way the Scriptures say rejoice. It is meant to be an attitude that when sorrows or sadness comes, it would never drive the mind into a crash.

Some genuine Christians have overwhelming joy – naturally, not because of any physical or material changes. That stage is what Christ wants – recognition that Salvation is a Great Grace, enough to be super excited about.

Some people always say don’t expect anything from others, then a person won’t be disappointed. NO! No matter how small or minimal rejection or disappointment is, it can be painful, or really saddening. So often times, it depends on the level of the mind, to take NO without a crash that would result in addiction, or getting reliance on whatever dangerous else, to ease the turbulence.

The unhappiness of some people always comes from pride, or say, the desperation of some comes from the pride of life. They don’t want to ever be seen in low moments, so they must shore up everything all the time. But the Bible emphasizes humility.

No matter the situation, there are tons of relevant Scriptures, and lots of Hymns to sing for hope.

For devout Christians, it is often beneficial to see things through the eyes of the Spirit, in trouble, rather than stay crushed thinking it’s the end.

, And Paul went down, and fell on him, and embracing [him] said, Trouble not yourselves; for his life is in him.] [, And they brought the young man alive, and were not a little comforted.]

