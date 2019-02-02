﻿Christianity & Daddy Freeze: Salvation Is Far Greater Than Science And Technology -By Nneka Okumazie

Deceit is a key player in election meddling – receiving or giving. But what solution does science and technology have for deceit? Also, how can technology inhibit deceit when a lot of what it does induces it?

Almost any experience is digitally possible, but they’re often illusions, regimented and fleeting, leaving many empty – afterwards.

Any kind of adjustment is literally possible via digital. If it is for fun – cool, maybe, but it is sometimes for deceit. Devastating disappointments often follows.

What solution does science have for bitterness, unknown intentions, wickedness, strange spontaneity, envy, evil, hate, lust, foolishness, lack of peace, etc.?

How can the world be full of rejection and disappointment, but science and technology have no clear solution to properly handle rejection and disappointment?

This void led many to addictions. Some lost it. There are worst case scenarios that happened to many because of a series of rejections, or just one.







How can science and technology, so advanced, so important, and so knowing, fail at basic humanity?

The mind is fragile. Addiction is yet to be fully understood, yet there are technology devices and platforms that exploited these weaknesses making people subservient – a win for owners, but a loss for individuals and humanity.

NO, science is not always bad, and technology is great. The world is a better place because of advances in science and technology. Much more studies and solutions are necessary from science.

But in the failures of science and technology, the world is wounded, stranded – needing rescue.

This is one of the major reasons Christ brought Salvation to the world. He didn’t bring inventions that’d be obsolete. He didn’t bring a national government that is often temporal. He came for Salvation to humanity – in mind, in character, in faith, in hope and in acts.

The Christian Faith is often ridiculed. Some hate it, question it and think it’s oppressive. NO, it’s not. Coming to Jesus is voluntary and conscious. Some stuff control minds without submission. The lack of an abundance of genuine Christianity is more problematic for the world than anything else.

Yes, the law places right and wrong. It accords boundaries and penance. But there are many stuff done, that can’t be legally struck down – but often wrong. There are hidden acts, never known, never out, that are vile. There are expectations of ethics and modesty discretion in legal grey areas. The law often catches up with life. The law as a standard is impaired.

The law, technology, science, etc. can be outsmarted. Used to benefit one side and for misery of the other.

In stuff like acute foolishness, insults, bitterness, emptiness, falling into deceit, desperation, etc. that science can’t solve, what the world uses is messages. From childhood to adulthood, there’re often talks on change, focus, conduct, mind, etc.

But there’s a Superior Message, coming with an acceptance for a change of heart first, before other changes take root, and with lots of prayers.

After Salvation, for devout Christians, the commands are summarized through love – genuine love.

, And He answering said, Thou shalt love thewith all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself]

Yes, there are fake Christians, hypocrites, etc. But the LORD has a Word for them.

, Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.] [, Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the Kingdom of Heaven, but he who does the will ofin Heaven.]

Also, no matter who the fakeness is coming from, there is only one perfect example in Christianity.

, Looking unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of [our] Faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the Right Hand of the.]

The world is full of undetected deceit. Some are always ready to give deceit because they think everyone else wants to deceive them. Some can never trust. Some are crushed by anxiety.

For genuine Christians, they watch and pray, because there is so much unknown, so much that is mysterious about life, so much of life that is fragile and anything can go bad or wrong at any time.

There are several examples in the Scriptures for a cry of mercy. For devout followers of GOD, they most times know that no matter how bad their situation is, they already found mercy at that. Reason why they’re directed to rejoice and give thanks always.

Joseph could have been left to die, or could have been killed instead of prison, or an arrangement may have been made to do it within – but GOD showed Him mercy. It is possible to look at that story and think, Oh, he was abandoned. NO, he found tender mercy and great compassion.

Same thing for the individual whom a king wanted dead, after ending a giant enemy, he prayed and prayed, and prayed in agony. Life was sometimes miserable for him. But all those were the mercies of the LORD at work.

, Be merciful to me,: for I cry to thee daily.] [, Have mercy upon me,, for I am in trouble: mine eye is consumed with grief, [yea], my soul and my belly.]

[Psalm 57:1, Be merciful to me, O GOD, be merciful to me! For my soul trusts in You; And in the shadow of Your wings I will make my refuge, Until these calamities have passed by.] [Psalm 26:11, But as for me, I will walk in mine integrity: redeem me, and be merciful unto me.]

Yes, life can be rough, everything can seem to fall apart, but genuine Christians are advised to hold on to the LORD.

GOD answers prayers, 100%. Anyone can choose to misunderstand the Scriptures. But GOD answers prayers. Some want proof. Well, GOD is a Spirit. His Ways are different. Faith is found in the Word of GOD.

There are things others can never understand about the Christian Faith, except they become a faithful part of it.

Christianity is not science. Whatever is used to measure science and technology cannot be used for Christianity. Science has its role. Christianity has its role. Science has its explanations. Christianity has its explanations.

Genuine Christianity guarantees a happier life, full of Faith, than anything else. Some disagree. But when The Comforter helps the mind and memory, and the Scriptures has examples of almost any kind of struggles to learn from, then prayers can be made – for answers; combinations of all are powerful against perennial unhappiness, emptiness, dejection, frustration, strange stupidity, hopelessness, etc.

One Word of GOD, not just any quote, carries the power of adherent caution and instruction.

, Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.]

Genuine Salvation could have been an answer against several of the conflicts, violence, stealing, killing, destruction, etc. that had plagued the world from time past.

Genuine Christianity also offers renewing of the mind, against worries, anxiety.

, Casting all your care upon Him; forcareth for you.]

The Comforter can put a message in a heart. That message can be the difference between fear and calm, between anger and peace, between love and hate.

But how does one get The Comforter without being a devout Christian? It starts with genuine Salvation and righteousness continues from there.

When things are rough and faith is tough, more faith can also be requested to GOD.

, And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears,, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.]