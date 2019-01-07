﻿Daddy Freeze: RCCG Fasting, in Faith, for Power, as Expense or in Expectation? -By Nneka Okumazie

Fasting is an activity of genuine Christianity. It is a propulsive pedestal into prayers of combustive potency. Fasting is like denying one’s self, and taking up one’s cross to follow the LORD. GOD is a Spirit. Being a genuine Christian is more or less like living in a physical world, while connected with the Spirit of GOD.

GOD does not eat physical food. That expense of self and flesh to offer prayers is like saying: LORD please, I am ready, I am serious, have mercy on me and help me.

Esther was a prominent example of this in the Scriptures. They needed to pray and they did so with a fast. Same for a king faced with three other kings, he – and the nation – fasted to seek the face of the LORD.

Fasting was probably alluded in Hebrews 12:4, “Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.” What it could also mean is that not doing everything possible, in praying against besetting sins.







Christ once said, [Mark 9:29] “This kind can come out by nothing but prayer [and fasting].”

There are certain addictions, habits and characters that will not go away, without prayer and fasting. Bible says rejoice in the LORD always, but it is possible for a Christian to always be sad and depressed – about situations – instead.

If sadness persists, prayer and fasting are so important, for deliverance, especially when it seems like there is something else determining when to be happy, sad, worried, or cool – for a person.

There are different kinds of fast and there are rules to it in genuine Christianity. Fasting itself is to pray. Fasting is for genuine Christians – sanctified and consecrated.

Apostle Paul was a fierce faster, and not just that, he did everything, and took every risk for the sake of the Gospel of Christ.

2 Corinthians 11:26|27, [In] journeyings often, [in] perils of waters, [in] perils of robbers, [in] perils by [mine own] countrymen, [in] perils by the heathen, [in] perils in the city, [in] perils in the wilderness, [in] perils in the sea, [in] perils among false brethren; In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.

Fasting is personal. It is done with the acceptance of why – regardless that a group declared it, or if it was self-started.

Fasting is done within the boundaries of possible – health, etc. It is NOT by force no matter what, and there is often recognition of need, to participate.

The beginning of the year is a time the Redeemed Church starts their fast, praying for the year and also seeking the face of the LORD.

It seems like it is compulsory to fast. But like everything else, it is a choice, and must come out of personal will and need.

Following the crowd to do it, or doing it nominally can be a waste of time, if there is no recognition of why – or if doing it hypocritically.

Yes, there are some people who are hypocrites because they say what is right, but have no power to do it. Fasting can also be a means to pray – seriously for deliverance – against hypocrisy.

It is not the business of anybody if the Church decided to fast. It is not also the business of any other person if an individual decided to fast – as a genuine Christian. Yes, some health conditions are exempted, and some fasting can involve taking little water, but generally it’s an individual thing.

Prayer with fasting is a spiritual application to problems – which can include national problems, personal stuff etc. Fasting is not an economic policy, or described as one. Fasting is NOT responsible for income, purchasing power [of that income], and conditions of living – which are causative factors of poverty.

Fasting is not a way to solve electricity, or to solve Nigeria’s infrastructure problems, or a way to solve morose healthcare. But fasting is a general prayer model to link cooperation, ideas, resources and possibility to solve problems.

The prayer and fasting is, in part, directed at those responsible, in the public and private sectors, so they can act, because some have done nothing and plan to do nothing – towards development.

So declared fast, like several examples in the Scriptures, is great. All those who have a problem with it are haters of Christianity and have no business in the personal decision of others.

They complained a year ago, they complained the year before that, they live on complaining, filling the emptiness of others on social media, while looking for the next content for their life’s rat race of pettiness.

It may be possible that before the LORD made the decision to anoint a new King that Samuel fasted, or stayed without food – while mourning.

1 Samuel 16:1, And the LORD said unto Samuel, How long wilt thou mourn for Saul, seeing I have rejected him from reigning over Israel? fill thine horn with oil, and go, I will send thee to Jesse the Bethlehemite: for I have provided me a king among his sons.

