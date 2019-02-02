﻿RCCG, Adeboye, Election 2019 & Daddy Freeze: Failure of Critical Thinking in Nigeria -By Nneka Okumazie



There’s an abundance of failed thinking, served as critical, across Nigeria. The lack of results of those thoughts is not off resistance. It is that the thoughts were worthless to need.

There’s need for critical thinking in electricity. How can generation and distribution improve? What is known, what can be done, what are the opportunities, where are the places to experiment, what are the models to develop, why was there imbalance after a certain announced improvement?

These are some of the necessary critical questions that could be asked by those who need power outages to fail. Instead, they ignore, say impossible. They buy generators and cheer on streetlights, forgetting that most are powered by generators.

If trailers are road safety perils, what can be done to minimize it? Do they need irremovable trackers? Do they need to have road safety devices on their dashboards? Do they need to have special lights? Do they need to have special overtaking signals?

If motorcycle and tricycles taxis are reckless, what can be done to reduce the risks? How can they be regulated? How can the regulations be maintained? What mandatory road worthy devices must they have for safety?

These questions and several more, opened to everyone – for answers, studies, experiments, publications and projects could have solved most of the current problems in these and other areas, years ago.







It is popular to talk about opening businesses in Nigeria to explore opportunities, but how about looking at how to solve the problems of the country? How about looking beyond complaining that government would not allow things grow? Government can’t stop everyone. They can stop some but they can’t stop everyone. Government can also be outsized by greater ideas.

The country Nigeria admires the most has a massive technology success. Their people in technology many times complain of government regulations, but they found success in spite of it. The products were greater, grew faster than available regulations, many became big without oversight. They also went global.

Yes, some countries and cities rejected some of their technologies. But many times, those countries and cities have similar stuff, based on those ideas.

There aren’t enough serious Nigerians, working on national development. But everyone seems great at complaining, looking for whom to blame and where to turn for the blabbing of the day.

The comfortable amount of hate some have for Christianity is always like it is only Christianity that was brought from elsewhere.

No matter how innovative a country is, they always import stuff – so long there’s need for it.

Yes, there are African religions, and anyone can make their choice. But the notion that Christianity is not an African religion therefore it should not be in Nigeria – is flawed thinking.

Maybe there needs to be an African innovation for every external thing, so those attacking Christianity would use nothing external.

These critics use the foreign language in a way they know would make them sound intelligent or exposed. They use foreign devices and technology to criticize those who accepted Christ.

If a company made a device, technology, or have a platform and it is the use of it that becomes your joy or showoff, they are in control of your life.

People stuck to those should never criticize Christianity because coming to JESUS is voluntary and anything done on Earth for Him is by submission to Him.

Critics of Christianity in Nigeria are quick to promote science, OK. But what does science have as solution to bitterness, envy, failure, stupidity and effective handling of rejection, disappointment, etc.

There are so many things science can’t solve. There are so many answers science can’t provide. Yet, they believe science and dismiss Christianity.

How is it to accept Christ and become a Child of GOD, just like that? How’s it physically explained? If that can’t be, there are several other things beyond human understanding that pertains to Christianity. GOD is a Spirit.

Those who think they have hard questions about Christianity should first try to answer the simple questions on how science can cure bitterness, wickedness, helplessness, or hopelessness.

Even a technology country, reportedly had a number of their people fall into deceit – during elections – using platforms innovated in their country. It shows that lies can overpower technology. Wickedness too, things can get in the wrong hands.

Most of these vices are often subjected to consistent messages of change from early in life. Children are punished for crossing the line. But the message of Christ is the Most Superior, ever. How come Salvation is more important to the world yet, Salvation is attacked?

Nigeria is blinded by thinking that money is everything. NO! Some of the politicians, who allegedly stole money, have children cared for with the best resources possible. But which of their children are star talents, solving major problems?

Even the internet fraudsters, many with evil money off desperation, hardly ever get beyond a couple of businesses, but many of them are the opposite of anything intelligent.

Nigeria has too many problems, no solutions, but the Church is what they think they can bully. NO!

, Do not deceive yourselves;makes a fool of GOD. You will reap exactly what you plant.]

Anyone gives in Church according to as they purpose. Churches have multiple projects at the same time, you choose how to and what to. But GOD loves a cheerful giver.

, You must each decide in your heart how much to give. And don’t give reluctantly or in response to pressure. For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.]

There were multiple Churches in the Epistles growing at the same time. Some would have given to establishing. Some would have given to missionary. Some would have given to expansion. But they gave. Also, the Word of GOD grew and multiplied.

The Church is not the problem of Nigeria. Anyone can hate the Church of GOD, but NO, they are not a problem. They solve what science can’t solve, and solve what science can solve.

RCCG is a true Church of GOD, no matter what anyone says or believes. Their parishes are Hope Therapy Homes, Faith Clinics or Faith gathering in the Name of Jesus.

There are faithful members and pastors in the Church. No matter the amount of stories of fakes going around, faithful Christians exist – abiding in Christ.

No one can disapprovingly criticize the Word of GOD – purposely opened and for all – and claim to be a critical thinker. The Scriptures are in several languages. Several translations are accessible without fear. The Word of GOD is settled.

, Forever,word is settled in Heaven.]

So anyone can think they can question, OK. Christianity is Spiritual. The Comforter of Christians is the Holy Spirit, a Spirit.

So critical thinking can go to science and the smart ones should try to solve development problems or psychological problems, not look at the Church with their hate – they can’t solve.

, Because the foolishness ofis wiser than men; and the weakness ofis stronger than men.

For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, [are called]:

But GOD hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and GOD hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;

And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath GOD chosen, [yea], and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:]