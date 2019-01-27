Christianity & Daddy Freeze: Social Media, Emptiness, Digital, Control & Quiet Time﻿ -By Nneka Okumazie

The mind doesn’t mind wandering. Whatever does it is a feed for it. Digital dependency led to noise and a revolving state of go here, stop [watch/read], scroll, comment, leave, go to the next.

In one week, some get through a millennium of digital contents, and sometimes, recalling something recent could seem like a century ago.

Irrespective of digital saturation, there is noisome emptiness across. Many wail every day of a quick sink into sadness, in spite of location or possession.

The digital grip is sometimes not acknowledged because of its alliance with the mind. Digital control – and the want to get better within it – causes dejection for many.

Not getting responded to, is not a reason to think that one’s life isn’t worth happiness. Not having tons of messages or a high number of interactions, or potential contacts doesn’t indicate inferiority.

Life can be beautiful without those. Also, not having the best device, experience, or whatever at that time doesn’t mean it’s something to be intimidated by. It does not also mean others are better. Anyone can find happiness or be miserable anywhere.







Often, many prefer replying messages more enthusiastically when coming from a better person, or someone worth it. It is also the same thing that makes replies exciting to an individual that looks like a contemporary, than one that is not.

Yes, it’s a choice to reply to whomever, but perception and optics does much in digital.

There’s optics for outrage support – first, before the full story. There’s also optics for victimization, toxicity and binary judgment.

It is better to not be driven by digital constancy, than to depend on it, live for it, always give to it, or always take away from it, or to find it as the only place to go – sad or happy.

The mind is shrinking and shrinking in the digital loop. Because it already did a placement of what to do, or what path to take, so it gives the mind little room to expand, explore, change, or say grow.

Affinity for digital often leads to extemporaneous posts – before the fact or as a joke or to go viral – that could ruin credibility or reputation.

Looking at the Scriptures, with examples of reticence, calm, patience, alone time, there are cues on how to approach digital.

, And he said unto her, Give me thy son. And he took him out of her bosom, and carried him up into a loft, where he abode, and laid him upon his own bed.] [, He went in therefore, and shut the door upon them twain, and prayed unto the LORD.] [, But Peter asked them all to leave the room; then he knelt and prayed. Turning to the body he said, “Get up, Tabitha.” And she opened her eyes! When she saw Peter, she sat up!] [, The house was filled with people weeping and wailing, but he said, “Stop the weeping! She isn’t dead; she’s only asleep.”] [, And they laughed Him to scorn, knowing that she was dead.]

Yes, there were analogous miracles that didn’t involve sending people out, but these references were done, in part, to be alone – or with really few – to pray to GOD.

The last story was shocking, and similar to digital that deals completely in reality of the present and catches fun for anything possible. [Luke 8:53, And they laughed Him to scorn]

Digital is where people, who understand nothing about one’s faith and hopes, would laugh one to scorn. It is a place where, there are those who think toxicity is the answer to whatever they think they’re fighting for. It is also a place where some just follow others without any understanding of their ideals or endgame.

Some have fallen into deceit. Some have read threads from hell, and it had made them take actions unspeakable. Some that were about to take a decision that would have changed their lives, but sought counsel from digital and lost it.

Digital is where good is to support one thing, and bad is to support the other without considering that there are several possibilities. Digital is quick advice for a complex situation that means nothing for the adviser but could ruin the advised.

Digital is where some empty people come, get reprieve and go back to emptiness at any break. Digital is also where some users would never acknowledge the real reason behind their agitation, and would pretend.

Digital does the easy equation, of what happiness means, or confidence, or superiority, or smartness, or whatever. This has inspired some to pursue those, or get some, or close, only to find emptiness and loneliness at their imitated destinations.

Digital is where one experience is to generalize for all. Digital is also where hate, spite and bitterness are practiced, experimented and deployed freely.

Digital is judgment for others in situations, where they didn’t have relaxed mood to make the right decision in the moment, because they had nothing to say, think or act.

Digital changed the world in the things that digital could change. It did not change the world in several other ways needed, or what exactly the world needs.

Feelings may simply be feelings but no subject area is yet to fully understand why people feel what they feel. The world needs to understand feeling better but doesn’t – yet. Digital exploits this loophole.

Anyone can fall into any trap, reason why the Scriptures advised genuine Christians to watch and pray, to be vigilant, flee and abstain.

Digital has its advantages, but it is important to regiment its decision making in one’s life, and how much it controls or influences mood, joy, happiness or spontaneity.

It is always important for devout Christians to be wise and careful, but to also keep praying that LORD GOD, please, show me tender mercy and great compassion, against the negatives of digital.

, And when thesaw her, He had compassion on her, and said unto her, Weep not.]

