Connect with us

Article of Faith

The Preservation of Religious Scriptures -By Saliu Momodu

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

8 hours ago

on

Saliu Momodu

The thing about religious scriptures that makes us believe every single word in them, also makes us seldom question how they came about & got transmitted over the ages till a copy ended up in our hands.

Well, I’ve been enjoying some study time on the history of religious scriptures and something about the Qur’an (the Muslim Scripture) stands striking.

While efforts at preserving other Scriptures where limited to orthography & oral tradition, the Quran’s was by orthography, oral tradition & above all by mass memorization & constant recitation.

What that meant & still means is that anyone who perhaps don’t fancy the word ‘jihad’ in the Qur’an could actually do an edition to that effect and could even make & distribute a billion copies of same.

But notice the miracle. Among men, the Qur’an is ultimately preserved not in writing or in prints but in the hearts & memories of believers who constantly recite it’s verses.

In other words, you may have those editions in pages but not a single tongue would recite same as the Qur’an hence they die a natural death into extinction only for the authentic Qur’an to endure forever. Amazing isn’t it.
For example, you can’t possibly weave any story into the Qur’an about some cat (even if a cute one like this🐈).
Even if the pious cat was dancing, singing and praying to God all it’s nine lives.

You have to account for the story (oral tradition), show the script (orthography), provide living witnesses among memorizers and recount your recitation. By now, the psychiatrist would have been summoned.

So it has been with the Qur’an since the onset of it’s revelation.

Saliu Momodu.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

RT @MKabrik Don't miss out on the Conversation! Join the conference on #FixpoliticsNG via this live stream link

tinyurl.com/wbrqpc9
#FixPoliticsNG #FixPoliticsInitiative #DrObyEzekwesili #RobertBoschAcademy #DisruptToConstruct pic.twitter.com/xhCR…

About 5 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via Twitter for Android

Facebook

Trending Articles

Leo Igwe Leo Igwe
Global Issues7 hours ago

Malawi Must Protect Lives and Property of Alleged Witches -By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) condemns the destruction of houses and property of alleged witches in remote areas in...
J. Ezike J. Ezike
Global Issues10 hours ago

The laboratory rats in the classic British experiment of 1914 -By J. Ezike

It was the Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka who had suggested that a Sovereign National Conference be held in response...
femi falana e1343079557583 femi falana e1343079557583
Democracy & Governance19 hours ago

Nigerians Have Right To Protest Against Insecurity -By Femi Falana

The Presidency has warned Nigerians to stop protesting against the rising wave of insecurity in the country. According to presidential...
Professor Abdussamad Umar Jibia Professor Abdussamad Umar Jibia
Democracy & Governance1 day ago

Auno: Is PMB under a spell? -By Professor Abdussamad Umar Jibia

In 2016, one year after Jonathan Goodluck left power, his press secretary Dr. Reuben Abati advised the Nigerian Government to...
US President Ronald Reagan during a White House Ceremony and Reception for hostages freed by Iran at the White House in Washington DC US January 27 1981 US President Ronald Reagan during a White House Ceremony and Reception for hostages freed by Iran at the White House in Washington DC US January 27 1981
Global Issues1 day ago

Forty years after the Iran hostage crisis, its impact endures -By David Marks

On January 4, a day after the United States assassinated Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump warned that if...
%d bloggers like this: