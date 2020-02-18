Christianity, Misogyny – Women and Silence in Church -By Nneka Okumazie

Many people like to pick verses from the Scriptures to argue against obedience or discredit Christianity.

They often discuss Apostle Paul saying women should not speak in Church.

Extensively, what Apostle Paul said meant responsibility.

Advertisement

Anyone who must speak in Church must also be responsible about the Word of GOD.

[2 Timothy 2:19, Nevertheless the foundation of GOD standeth sure, having this seal, The LORD knoweth them that are His. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.]

In the chapter following where he discussed women, he gave instructions to bishops.

Advertisement

[1 Timothy 3:2, A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;]

[1 Timothy 3:6, Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.]

Apostle Paul was talking to women about responsibility to GOD and also submission to their husband.

Advertisement

Apostle Paul’s ministry was centered on Christ, so husband or wife, bishop or not, everyone must be in total obedience, loving Christ more.

Apostle Paul directed responsibility differently for women because the head of the wife is the husband.

Apostle Paul wasn’t saying Christ can’t use women.

Advertisement

In Acts, Tabitha was a disciple and the daughters of Philip prophesized.

Also, there were lots of women ministries through the Scriptures.

Apostle Paul discussed a lot about false prophets and false brethren, [probably] referring mostly to men.

Advertisement

Also, there were some fake prophets in the book of Revelation, but one woman was mentioned, for her sinful teaching and her sin.

[Revelation 2:20, Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.]

[Revelation 2:21, And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not.]

Advertisement

Although, in a previous verse, there were some compliments for that Church.

[Revelation 2:19, I know thy works, and charity, and service, and faith, and thy patience, and thy works; and the last to be more than the first.]

These works would have been completely impossible by action or teaching – solely of men.

Advertisement

But about the woman, who taught sin, and sinned, Christ condemned her – and her followers who won’t repent – to great tribulation.

So teaching is possible by women in Church, if responsible, as expected of men also, in holiness, and the pure Word of GOD.

[Ephesians 5:21, Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of GOD.]