Christianity, Willpower, Humanity, Sovereignty & Service Idolatry -By Nneka Okumazie

It is possible to argue that one of the scariest things about the Creator is the freedom given to His creation.

How is there so much freedom to choose what to do, what to think, how to behave and what to support?

The Creator basically gives instructions, but leaves the creation to discretion.

This excessive freedom is matchless.

No individual will ever allow such for one’s broad possessions.

No one wants others [unauthorized] in their space. Even if authorized there is an expectation to act accordingly.

This mini-sovereignty [also] shows that the ways of GOD are not the ways of man.

Lots of people take their sovereignty to a higher level, questioning the Creator: that why are there problems or what’s the point of obedience?

Or that the Creator does not exist, if the measure of what is used for physical proof cannot show the Creator, or His domain.

So with this assumption of inexistence, many forget the Creator.

The ways of the Creator, in humility and patience, is almost like a test, if one would go in the ways of one’s heart.

GOD is a Spirit.

However, the LORD came in the flesh, and some could not resist rejecting Him, and playing a role in His crucifixion.

The story of GOD coming as Man is still widely available, but many of the creation still rejects.

Freedom of choice, made possible by the Creator, left many to seek physical or related idols.

Some live for their intellect, some for money, some status, strength, beauty, children, romance, love, spouse, position, power, divination, lust, greed, etc. albeit these often fails or falls short.

The Creator watches everyone.

There are some people who already accepted Jesus Christ, but forget that it is grace and mercy, not works, not wisdom, not talent, not capability, or whatever it is anyone feels makes them qualified.

Sometimes, some people say “I don’t deserve this” looking at their work, or magnifying their troubles.

But NO, it is to look at JESUS – nothing else above Him.

[Hebrews 12:2, Looking unto JESUS the Author and Finisher of our Faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the Cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the Right Hand of the Throne of GOD.]

Mostly, people like taking charge, with the ability to allow or disallow, but it is wise to consider what the Creator expects, with all His patience and freedom in this world.

[Revelation 3:20, Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear My voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with Me.]