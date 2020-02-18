Connect with us

Article of Faith

Christianity, Willpower, Humanity, Sovereignty & Service Idolatry -By Nneka Okumazie

Published

6 years ago

on

images 6

It is possible to argue that one of the scariest things about the Creator is the freedom given to His creation.

How is there so much freedom to choose what to do, what to think, how to behave and what to support?

The Creator basically gives instructions, but leaves the creation to discretion.

Advertisement

This excessive freedom is matchless.

No individual will ever allow such for one’s broad possessions.

No one wants others [unauthorized] in their space. Even if authorized there is an expectation to act accordingly.

Advertisement

This mini-sovereignty [also] shows that the ways of GOD are not the ways of man.

Lots of people take their sovereignty to a higher level, questioning the Creator: that why are there problems or what’s the point of obedience?

Or that the Creator does not exist, if the measure of what is used for physical proof cannot show the Creator, or His domain.

Advertisement

So with this assumption of inexistence, many forget the Creator.

The ways of the Creator, in humility and patience, is almost like a test, if one would go in the ways of one’s heart.

GOD is a Spirit.

Advertisement

However, the LORD came in the flesh, and some could not resist rejecting Him, and playing a role in His crucifixion.

The story of GOD coming as Man is still widely available, but many of the creation still rejects.

Freedom of choice, made possible by the Creator, left many to seek physical or related idols.

Advertisement

Some live for their intellect, some for money, some status, strength, beauty, children, romance, love, spouse, position, power, divination, lust, greed, etc. albeit these often fails or falls short.

The Creator watches everyone.

There are some people who already accepted Jesus Christ, but forget that it is grace and mercy, not works, not wisdom, not talent, not capability, or whatever it is anyone feels makes them qualified.

Advertisement

Sometimes, some people say “I don’t deserve this” looking at their work, or magnifying their troubles.

But NO, it is to look at JESUS – nothing else above Him.

[Hebrews 12:2, Looking unto JESUS the Author and Finisher of our Faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the Cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the Right Hand of the Throne of GOD.]

Advertisement

Mostly, people like taking charge, with the ability to allow or disallow, but it is wise to consider what the Creator expects, with all His patience and freedom in this world.

[Revelation 3:20, Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear My voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with Me.]

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Trending Articles

quality-nigerian-flag-for-sale-in-lagos quality-nigerian-flag-for-sale-in-lagos
Democracy & Governance7 hours ago

Nigeria’s Middle Class Is Slipping Into Poverty — And We Are All at Risk -By Abdulhamid Rabiu

What is urgently needed is a shift from abstract economic targets to people-centered policies. Inflation control must be prioritized. Wages...
Russian - African Economic Cooperation, June 2024 Russian - African Economic Cooperation, June 2024
Forgotten Dairies1 day ago

Second Ministerial Conference: Shaping Russian-African Strategic Partnerships -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

As indicated from above, the most important issues of multifaceted development are included on the Russian-African agenda, with a focus...
COUPLES - Marriage - Wedding COUPLES - Marriage - Wedding
Article of Faith2 days ago

When Matrimony Is Dead On Arrival, The Wedding Was Only A Ceremony -By Isaac Asabor

Marriage is not for everyone, and that truth needs to be said plainly. It requires emotional intelligence, self-control, humility, and...
Bala Mohammed Bala Mohammed
Democracy & Governance2 days ago

Awards Without Impact: Rethinking ‘Good Governance’ In Bauchi State -By Yasir Shehu Adam

True good governance is not proven in Abuja halls or award plaques. It is proven in functional classrooms, well-equipped hospitals,...
Wedding and Marriage in Nigeria Wedding and Marriage in Nigeria
Article of Faith2 days ago

When “Happily Ever After” Starts Expiring: A Deep Dive into the Alarming Rise of Failed Marriages -By Peace Adams Bitrus

Weddings have become theatrical performances. Months of planning, millions spent, lights, cameras, choreographed dances… but very little attention is given...