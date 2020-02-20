Christianity, LGBTQ+, Transgender, Gay, Homosexual & Repentance -By Nneka Okumazie

What if after same sex marriage, an individual decided to totally surrender to Christ, should the individual divorce that spouse, go for the opposite sex and marry again?

What if a child feels uncomfortable in a gender and decided that a change is needed, should the parents support that change, and if they refused would it drive the child to the brink of something dangerous?

What if an adult changed their gender, but came to regret it and decided to change it back?

What if someone had a tough problem at some point, then decided to use a coping mechanism, but got addicted to the coping mechanism that when the problem passed, or when there was no pressure of it, attachment already became inseparable?

These questions show that sin also drives people deep – to make repentance difficult or seem impossible.

But no one is saved by works, it is by grace, but after faith comes, then works has to continue to put away sin.

LGBTQ+ remains controversial globally.

One Scripture that was interpreted differently over the years has some broader connection to transgender.

[Deuteronomy 22:5, The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy GOD]

The verse was not necessarily a direct continuation of the previous verse, or an introduction to the next verse. It seemed to stand alone.

Also, there were lots of instructions in Leviticus and Deuteronomy, some repeated over and over, but this one was direct and seemed to be once.

It was talking about an action that could lead to a greater desire of gender change, especially if nurtured.

It is possible there were people who took to appearance of the opposite sex and wanted to go as far as possible, but the instruction was to resist – at the basic level of desire.

Homosexuality was discussed widely in the Scriptures, and some of the judgement that followed.

But there was one prominent example, where some men wanted to be with a man.

[Judges 19:22, Now as they were making their hearts merry, behold, the men of the city, certain sons of Belial, beset the house round about, and beat at the door, and spake to the master of the house, the old man, saying, Bring forth the man that came into thine house, that we may know him.]

The old man instead, offered his daughter and the concubine of the visitor, but they refused, until the visitor offered the concubine himself.

[Judges 19:25, But the men would not hearken to him: so the man took his concubine, and brought her forth unto them; and they knew her, and abused her all the night until the morning: and when the day began to spring, they let her go.]

The story showed much including that the men, probably intoxicated, had evil in their hearts against a visitor. It also shows that they [could] switch between same to opposite gender intercourses.

Through the book of Leviticus and Deuteronomy, the LORD kept instructing that put evil away from among you.

It was so much that it should never be forgotten to flee, because the consequences are known and unknown.

There was another story that evil led to how those involved eventually lost their lives.

[Numbers 25:1, And Israel abode in Shittim, and the people began to commit whoredom with the daughters of Moab.]

It is unknown all the exact things they did, or if they had this in mind before and no opportunity, or if it was caprice.

[Hebrews 13:4, Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers GOD will judge.]

Marriage, in the Scriptures is for a man – by birth and a woman – by birth.

Feelings can change, trends can change, desire can change, but the Word of GOD is forever settled in Heaven.

The Lord GOD, the Creator does not make mistakes.

People in their dimension of thought who think the Creator makes mistake, so they have to correct their physical appearance, etc. due to desire, pressure, conformity or whatever else, should simply think about when they gave anything or anyone under their control freedom but tried to outsmart them.

JESUS wants changes, yes, but unto repentance – away from the works of the flesh.

[Galatians 5:19-21, Now the works of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, moral impurity, promiscuity, idolatry, sorcery, hatreds, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambitions, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and anything similar, about which I tell you in advance–as I told you before–that those who practice such things will not inherit the Kingdom of GOD.]

It is possible to go to Church while struggling with some of the above.

But one should remember that no matter how tough the sin is or how deep the distance, repentance and continuous prayer against sin shall prevail.

[Hebrews 12:4, Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.]

For parents with children showing strange behavior in general, it is also useful to pray against the spirit of rebellion and disobedience.

They should also correct in love and wisdom, not hate and incessant dissatisfaction.

Overall, for devout Christians, as much as possible they should pray without ceasing [for mercy, also].

[Ecclesiastes 8:12, Though a sinner do evil an hundred times, and his days be prolonged, yet surely I know that it shall be well with them that fear GOD, which fear before Him:]

Desire and happiness is so temporal, that going any length for those should be archaic, but there is always something new in the world that resists contentment.

No matter how far anyone has gone, Christ is the only true love calling all, to genuine repentance.

[John 4:10, JESUS answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of GOD, and Who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of Him, and He would have given thee living water.]