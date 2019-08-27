An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna Mallam Nasir El-Rufai -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

Your Excellency Sir,



I decided not to write this in my usual open letter but to make this particular style of writing in the form of a news, but later changed my mind to address it in the form of a letter so as to continously use this social media to engage your government as usual. Although, my letter writing shall not cease as a medium in reaching you, but what is more important is the fact that despite the imperfection in leadership as human beings that we are, and as a people who expect more from government to play it’s role as a duty, you Mallam Nasir El-Rufai the Chief Executive Officer and Governor of Kaduna State have in the days broke new grounds in an atmosphere were majority of Nigerian Governors are busy going to Europe and America to invest our public funds and build hotels rather than contributing to Nation building and the integral development of the Nigerian people.



Your Excellency Sir, it is true that tax payers money belongs to the Nigerian people and not the Nigerian Governors and it is also true that it is the duty of government to cater and provide an enabling environment for the good people of Kaduna State. This duty is a duty for the sake of duty following the Kantian Categorical Imperative and not a duty in accordance to duty as against the Hypothetical Categorical Imperative.



Your Excellency Sir, you have indeed proven to the Nigerian people especially the people of Kaduna State that your second tenure is not business as usual as you have once again carried out a leadership statesman responsibilities for making sure the Kaduna State people are able to live a better life.



Your Excellency Sir, Let me congratulate you and your team for the recent development of putting in place the necessary framework policy to implement the minimum wage. This you have done in an atmosphere were so many people doubt your competence before now and how they have misinterpreted, misjudged, misunderstood, your personality, nonetheless you have indeed and beginning to change the narratives for the good people of Kaduna State.



The recent minimum wage implementation is no doubt an integrated approach to your cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of your policy framework not just on infrastructure but also on and in the lives of the people of Kaduna State. There is no need your Excellency to doubt your competence any longer because what most Governors are busy complainning as too much to pay as minimum wage have been demystified by your government as a very possible social and economic adventure. This is indeed an act of humanity to man and we applaud this kind gestures of yours.



As I write to you on this very day 27th August, 2019 it shall be on records that Your Excellency has in no distant time rebuild the fallen Walls of Kaduna State and Kaduna State is fast becoming the spot light of the International community. In Kaduna State as it is we can now see lots of foreigners coming into the state to either do business or for tourist attractions considering the areas of interest and it is sure that in order distant future Kaduna State will become the center of excellence and no longer the center of learning. Nevertheless, as we keep learning we keep growing for learning is continuum and part of human existence as we build our nations and engage our states government to getting to work and rebuild a new Nigeria.



I think Your Excellency, this is the best revolution ever as revolutions ought to be more scientific than destructive. This is the kind of revolution we are praying for; and as such your government in Kaduna State have begun the socio-economic and political revolution of galvanising the society towards a piece meal social engineering as envisaged by Karl Popper a contemporary scholar of philosophy of science. Most times your Excellency, I wonder if you are reading or have read that great book of Karl Popper namely; “The Open Society and It’s Enemies”. You are indeed creating a friendly society now than ever and we hope this will diffuse the psychological boundaries and the divides of Ethnicism completely from Kaduna State as a whole were we suffered undue hardship and setback due to greed and selfish interest.



Your Excellency Sir, as we anticipate more development from your government, and as we get involve together in this Kaduna Project, I also want to congratulate your Deputy Governor who is constantly engaging the people. I have always seen that deputising woman of your government as a woman of passion and great insights for the good work of Kaduna State. She is indeed representing your government in all ramifications and sustainable friendliness.



Let me also congratulate your team, I must say this team are not just a team for you but they are great prospects for this great Country which you have selected without bias or prejudice. I hope and pray they sustain the vigour, zeal and enthusiastic discipline you have inculcated in them for a vibrant and welcoming Kaduna State.



Your Excellency, as your cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of your policy framework continously hit the stage it is our earnest prayer that your government build more road network in Kaduna South as this has become so timely and important for the good people of KADUNA State. Although, you have made some road network but like Oliver Twist the people of Kaduna South need more of your fatherly presence and administrative impact so that this galvanization process of your policy framework will reach a common good just like the implementation of the minimum wage.



Your Excellency Sir, once again a big congratulations to your government and hoping more from your good governance.



Long Live Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,

Long Live the Good People of Kaduna State,

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

Timshow03@gmail.com

08138605055

Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

