Atheism: Debugging the Errors in some Illogical Perceptions; an Islamic Viewpoint -By Hussein Adegoke

It’s not my problem that you abhor talks about religion. This is one, and I offer no apologies.

Apparently, I lack every respect for atheism and its adherents. I do not think it reside in any logic to hold steadfast to any atheistic principles. I mean, I do not see anyone trailing that path with the honour and prestige required by theists in applying their faiths. No one indulges in atheism and he’s FULLY convinced it is the right path to tread. It’s impossible unless there was no sanity, prevailing. You are either an Atheist because you do not want—or in fact, for your generation—to queue behind the East (the Arabs and the Isrealites). I think it is why science was rather exploited beyond its ordinariness, to have become the seventh ‘religion’ of the world.

I do science. I am an ‘advanced researcher’—I do not want to say ‘scientist’—by training. But you would get to realize that some theories and positions of science are just in place to fill the void of emptiness. Ok. About rainfall; conventional, orographic and cyclonic—as we were taught eons back, in geography—when would that ever make sense? About man and evolution; about the big bang theory, who were the witnesses to that? Oh. None? If there was in fact no witness into how the first gorilla transformed into man, and all that you guys could show me are some fossils or their representations, why should I believe you? You know the word ‘belief’ is even long lost in your dictionary, or not so?

In Islam, God, Allaah, created mankind from Adam and Hauwa. And this is what is reasonable. We could all attest to this since we could see glaringly how the population of the world keeps expanding. What the world census was in 2CE is not what it has become now, in 20CE. What it is now is not what it would remain for the coming years, certainly. That tells you we expand; the world expands. From only two people, humanity has become a surplus. Allaah affirms His handiwork (of this ‘expansion’) in the Holy book.

You know, reading the Qur’aan, a lot hold spectre for it. There’s not only a recognition of assonance as you read therefrom but also, an utmost conviction and a self-realization that no one has ever descended on the brown earth to speak that way. No claimant has there ever been with the proclaimation of sustenance, guidance, protection, creation and fashioning of humankind and all that exist. No one. Nothing. Allaah claims responsibility for the design of the universe and lots more that we can’t even see. I think it’s the peak of idiocy and an incapacition to understanding limitations—human limitations—that you would seek to ‘understand’ God before you believe Him. You, a mortal, lacking even in elemental comprehension of your being, not even the full knowledge of the cosmos, not even having ascended the first of the seven heavens, and yet craving God? Why does man still fall sick if he has unravelled himself?

In several portions of the Qur’aan, and the Islamic creed, Allaah has made disbelief the worst incrimination by man. The worst punishment—by virtue of the length of time—awaits him who does not belief; and yes, in Allaah. This standpoint is logical, too. No man of age could have an excuse or lay claims to ignorance about God. You see the sky everyday, how expansive it is, without any crookedness and you claim there is no God? That manufactured itself, I suppose; and in much the same way mansions and edifices we see created themselves. Wait. Since your birth—leave aside those things you met—what has been or set up without (human) assistance but only by ‘nature’? The lamp in the sky, the absence of which subjects us to a 12-hour darkness by nightfall, is it also by ‘nature’?

Some ‘philosophers’ are the most gullible entities in life but disappointingly, most of us see them in the light of genuineness. The human brain does these tricks, if only we could realize this. It is configured to see events happening quite frequently as ‘natural’. So, nothing would be special to it about germination, conception, procreation, rainfall, and, well, most annoyingly, the air we breath. We’re ‘housemates’ in the golden habitat of this world, getting evicted until the last of us. What we do here are ‘surveilled’; I’m just so sorry, as much as I must be distant from making a blasphemy, I have still gotten to use familiar terms. I feel that perhaps if this article was cooked from the canniness of this world, someone out there might realize his true purpose of WORSHIP, in life.

You know, one would be pained the most seeing the sons of men forfeiting both worlds. Some of the rich still pray (Iqamat As-Solah) despite their wealth, and most of the poor, without any, would still not. I am sorry yet again to say this, or to put it like this, but at times, I perceive the holy book as an ‘expo’. It opens you up to the intrigues and tribulations of the world to come next, and you choose to look away at your own peril? What more insight do you want before you realize which is the way? Get a sense, buddy, and a direction! It is what would make sense to believe Allaah exist AND you worship Him. Be a Muslim and be proud you are!

May He forgive all our shortcomings.