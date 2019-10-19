Boko Haram and the Need to Encourage Ndume -By Yemi Adebowale

The war against Boko Haram will swiftly come to an end the day this government and the managers of the war say the truth and face the truth. The biggest drawback to the war remains the heaps of lies around it by the government and the war commanders. This is why we need to encourage a man like the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume. This man, a key stakeholder representing Borno South, has decided to join the league of few Nigerians saying the truth about the sagging war against Boko Haram. “The war is won, but Boko Haram needs to be defeated. They don’t only attack civilians, but the military as well,” remarked Ndume on Tuesday. He wants the world to know that Boko Haram is far from being defeated. Daily, they wreak havoc across Borno State in particular and the North-east in general. This is the truth many are running away from. Ndume can no longer run away from the truth because his people are being massacred by the terrorists.

Ndume’s committee visited Maiduguri for assessment and came back revealing, based on official information, that 847 Nigerian soldiers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in the last six years were buried in the military cemetery located in Maiduguri. He said the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in other military cemeteries located in other parts of the North-east geopolitical zone. “For the record, we saw in the cemetery, I think we lost over 847 soldiers – by their record here – and that is in that cemetery alone,” said Ndume. This is another expose the cliques managing the war are not comfortable with.

Ndume did not manufacture the figures. He has no reason to do so at his level. He did not generate them. He gave out precisely what the managers of the military cemetery gave him. I learnt that the officer that chose to be honest by giving out the truthful information is already being “peppered.”

So sad that families of many of these heroes buried all over the North-east are yet to get the entitlements of their loved ones that laid down their lives for us to live. I heard President Buhari on Wednesday directing the military authorities to immediately begin the payment of all entitlements of soldiers killed by Boko Haram in the North-east.

While launching the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund in Abuja, Buhari added: “These very sad occurrences create deep wounds to loved ones. It is, therefore, our duty to ensure that the loss of these bread winners does not relegate the spouses and dependents to a life of want and deprivation. Government will do all in its powers to look after the bereaved.

“Service leaders must take urgent steps to settle the entitlements of these affected citizens, as well as the welfare packages designed for their dependents. It is the responsibility of government to ensure that the families of our fallen heroes do not suffer the loss of their loved ones and, at the same time, be deprived of their due benefits.”

What a shame. Our President has just realised this anomaly. Families of many of these gallant soldiers have been pauperised because of government’s failure to settle their entitlements. We must continue to honour our gallant soldiers, living and departed.