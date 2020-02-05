Christianity, Humility: The Old Church of Envy & Self-Righteousness -By Nneka Okumazie

Another way to look at the story of the sons of Aaron, Nadab and Abihu, who offered strange fire before the LORD, which He commanded them not, is of envy and self-righteousness.

The priests were in duty, in the presence of the LORD, and probably got carried away.

It is not known which of them signaled it, or initiated it, or if they were being impulsive, or if they wanted to impress some people in the crowd, but it was an act of envy – to want to also steer GOD’s success.

It was also an act of self-righteousness to not be aware that no matter the seeming closeness to the LORD, the LORD has a lot to teach, show and reveal.

Envy is powerful that it is not just for those seen, or personally known.

It is possible to envy the LORD, directly or indirectly.

And a problem with envy, for Christians is that whether it is within the Church, or at home, or work, or in school, or wherever else, it is strange fire.

It is almost like limiting the LORD, from the vast amounts of possible blessings, gifts and privileges available, to switch the mind somethings or stuff someone else or some other group has.

The Apostles were respectively great in their own regard.

Those who followed the LORD also had their unique greatness and the LORD was ready to bless all and give to all, as limitless blessing is available.

Someone wrote the mighty book of Revelations. A Book that just like Isaiah saw the coming of Christ, and it came to pass; Revelation narrated the eventual end of the world.

Another wrote most of the Epistles. Someone baptized JESUS. Another took Christ to be buried. Someone anointed the feet of JESUS with ointment. Another was caught away by the Spirit of GOD from a location and also had daughters that prophesized.

And it was already said that without love – in true Christianity, everything else is nil.

So what is the purpose of envy when there are so many roles to play in the body of Christ?

Strange fire, just like other works of the flesh is what envy is, and for those that want to be greater, it must not be allowed to center itself in their hearts.

Self-righteousness is another danger, to feel like surely this is a place of strength and cannot fall. There was already a warning: Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.

It is too important to always watch and pray, no matter the situation.

Usually, some people question some of the actions of the LORD in the Old Testament, well, sorry, why not?

The Creator is Supreme Sovereign.

Some people have devices that when it starts hanging they switch off and on.

Some replace a part.

Some abandon if they have the means and go for a new one, and some devices fall off too without intention for that.

Yes, the LORD is slow to anger and can delay judgment, but what if the LORD decided to judge

[Leviticus 10:2, And there went out fire from the LORD, and devoured them, and they died before the LORD.]