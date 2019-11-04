Cruise Ships for Peace in The Middle East -By Teresa Studzinski, Arlene J. Schar, and Dr. David Leffler

“May you live in ‘interesting’ times” is an oft quoted expression to connote living in times of danger and uncertainty, and surely the citizens of the Middle East are living in such unprecedented times. Countries divided against themselves will not last long. And so the citizens of the Middle East wait with their ears to the media, hoping for solutions to their current crisis. During this time of turmoil, these citizens need to remember that leaders are simply a reflection of the Collective Consciousness of the nation over which they preside. One way out of this current crisis is to raise the Collective Consciousness of the respective populations in order to support their leadership in making good decisions, so that better solutions can be found for the present dilemma.



There is a brain-based technology which can accomplish this: Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). IDT incorporates non-religious advanced techniques of Transcendental Meditation (TM) which, if practiced twice a day in large groups, has the effect of raising the consciousness of all those within its field. Simply stated, if a large group of advanced TM practitioners were to be stationed in the Mediterranean Sea in proximity to these Middle Eastern countries, the field generated by them would have a profound positive effect on all those within their range, and positive changes would occur.



This approach was previously utilized in Washington D.C. over a two-month period in the summer of 1993, where 4000 meditators gathered for an experiment to lower crime. The result, as documented by an independent board of criminologists, was a 24 percent reduction in criminal violence. This profound reduction in social stress also influenced the public approval of the US president, which suddenly changed from a negative trend to a positive trend, as predicted (Reference: Social Indicators Research, 1999, 47: 153-201).



IDT has already been utilized by military and civilian groups in South America, Africa, and parts of Asia, with positive results. A plan to deploy IDT on military ships to alleviate tensions between South and North Korea has already been proposed in an futuristic essay published by Indian Defense Review ( See:

). Civilian groups on cruise ships could also perform such a peace building mission. This essay describes social coherence creating cruise ships positioned in the Western Korea Bay, and the Sea of Japan to surround North Korea. Similarly, if large civilian groups of advanced TM practitioners were to be stationed in the Mediterranean Sea in proximity to Middle Eastern countries, the field generated by them would have a profound positive effect on all those within their range, and positive changes would occur.

Volunteers (and their families) could be trained in advanced TM techniques and housed aboard luxury cruise ships to enjoy all the amenities of a luxury cruise at no cost to themselves, in exchange for taking part in group meditations twice a day for a set period of time. One possible source of volunteers could be immigrants seeking entry into other countries. Instead of housing these immigrants under barbaric conditions, they could be offered cruise ship accommodations in exchange for participating in advanced TM training and agreeing to take part in the ongoing group meditation for a set period of time, with a pathway to citizenship offered at the end of their commitment.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Cruise Ships for Peace, and in learning more about utilizing IDT/TM to resolve political turmoil may contact us at: https://www.gapwm.org.



These are radical ideas, born of radical times. Skeptics would be well advised to review the numerous studies validating this approach before voicing their dissent. Desperate times call for desperate measures, as paraphrased by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, and the Middle East is most certainly living in desperate times. It is time to act now – before it is too late.



About the authors:



Teresa Studzinski, M.A. is the President of The Global Alliance for Preventive Wings in the Military (GAPWM).

Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. David Leffler’s Administrative Assistant since 2015.

Dr. David Leffler is a member of the Board of Directors at GAPWM.