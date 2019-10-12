Ghana’s Inspector General Of Police Advises Prison Inmates To Watch Emmanuel TV

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Ghana, James Oppong-Boanuh, has advised prison inmates to watch Emmanuel TV, the television station of Pastor TB Joshua, so as to be both ‘informed’ and ‘reformed’.

According to a report in The Ghanaian Times, Oppong-Boanuh made this assertion while presenting food items, a flat screen television and a decoder to inmates of the Sekondi Prisons in the Western Region of Ghana.

Presenting the items on behalf of the IGP, the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, entreated the prison officers to encourage the inmates to particularly watch the activities of TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV.

“This will help the inmates to listen to the Word of God, be informed and well reformed when they are released from prisons,”he stated, emphasising the gifts were “a measure of extending God’s love and care to them”.

Receiving the items, the Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP), Nana Amoku Quansah, expressed gratitude to the IGP, who was newly confirmed as Ghana’s top police officer by President Akufo-Addo, for the gesture.

Emmanuel TV is the world’s most watched Christian ministry YouTube channel with its videos attracting over 500 million views.

Tawia Acheampong is a writer who hails from Accra, Ghana