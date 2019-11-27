I Never Exonerated Murderers Of PDP Women Leader, Sen. Jibrin Isah

The Senator Jibrin Isah representing Kogi East in the Nigeria senate has debunked a statement making the rounds in the social media wherein he allegedly exonerated the murderers of the PDP Women Leader, Mrs Salomeh Abuh, who was burnt alive in Ochadamu in the last gubernatorial election in the state.

Senator Jibrin Isah in a statement issued by his media office categorically stated that at no time did senator exonerated the alleged murderers or justify the callous killing of the woman during his contribution to the motion of ‘electoral violence in Kogi and Bayelsa elections’ during senate plenary on Tuesday.

The statement informed that some mischief makers were out to paint Senator Jibrin Isah, a man who loves his people unapologetically, in bad light just to cause some political hatred for him in Igala land and across the state.

“How could a man who almost lost his own life to political thugs according to his own submission during the election justify the killing of another woman?

How could a man who called on the Senate to institute a bill that will stipulate deterrent measures meant to curb pre, during and post-election violence be the one to exonerate alleged murderers of the woman?

Meanwhile, it’s a statement of fact that pathetically criminal as the killing of the woman is, it is a pure retaliatory attack between the APC and the PDP in Ochadamu. The interim police report and other credible media reports have already confirmed this position.

Like Senator Isah has repeatedly said since the gruesome murder of the woman and others killed in the election, he, again, calls on the security agencies in the country to fish out the killers and ensure that justice is served, however long it may take.” the statement said.