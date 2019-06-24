Nigeria: Defending The Naira Wrongly -By Henry Boyo

A report published on Page 33 of the June 21, 2019 edition of The Punch newspaper has indicated that “between April 2018 and March 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria injected over $42.3bn into the foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity in that segment of the economy.”

In the same report, CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, also attributed the relative stability in the foreign exchange market largely to the apex bank’s continued intervention.

Okorafor added that private international money transfers, estimated at over $20bn annually, and the naira swap arrangement with the Chinese Yuan, have also contributed to exchange rate stability.

Conversely, however, Page 35 of the same edition of The Punch, also carried another story titled “DMO records 655 per cent over-subscription at Treasury bills auction,” which confirmed that the DMO had rolled over a total of N17.61bn at the auction of its Treasury bills on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, when CBN borrowed at rates ranging between 9.6 and 12.2 per cent, respectively, for the Treasury bills (loans) acquired by the apex bank.

The economic reality is that, the 655 per cent over-subscription is indicative of a naira liquidity excess/credit pool above N111.35bn in the money market. It is inexplicable that the related Treasury bills rates were as high as between 9 and 12 per cent, when, in fact, there is an undeniable naira surfeit in the system. Surely tomatoes do not cost more when the market has an excess supply of tomatoes.

Henry Boyo



Instructively, nonetheless, with the subsisting 22.5 per cent Cash Reserve Requirement for banks, the N111.35bn liquidity surplus indicated above will ultimately translate to an oppressive excess of over N400bn, which, unfortunately, will propel higher rates of inflation and increase cost of loans, which will in turn jeopardise consumer demand, economic growth and job opportunities nationwide.

Regrettably, the trillions of naira, which the CBN borrows annually at such atrocious rates to remove inflationary naira surplus values from the system, are deliberately simply sterilised from use to reduce liberal credit expansion from banks to customers.

Worse still, with the suffocating perennial burden of excess naira liquidity, the naira’s embattled fate becomes sealed thereafter in the CBN’s bi-weekly auctions of between $200m and $300m to fix the naira/dollar exchange rate. Expectedly, the suffocating and subsisting naira liquidity surplus will always overwhelm the small dollar rations simultaneously auctioned by the same CBN and it will, therefore, always threaten the naira rate.

Indeed, a cursory examination of the CBN’s forex reserves clearly indicates that the naira exchange rate bears minimal correlation with the size of “CBN’s External Reserves.” This relationship is indicative that rising reserves do not necessarily translate to stronger naira rates. For example, in January 2012, government’s reserves were over $34bn, while the naira exchanged for N155 per one dollar, but it later slumped unexpectedly to N161 per $1 even when forex reserves rose well above $43bn.

Similarly, in 2013, external reserves fluctuated between $45bn in January and $42bn by December, yet the naira rate remained sticky between N153 and N162 per one dollar. Furthermore, the naira rate actually weakened to N170-N199, in 2014, even when external reserves still trended favourably between $44bn and $45bn. Curiously, however, in 2016 when external reserves dipped below $30bn, the naira which, traded around N197 per one dollar in January, was officially devalued before December by almost 50 per cent to N305-N360 per one dollar, while the economy was officially also confirmed to be in recession.

In retrospect, however, the naira rate was as strong as N84 per one dollar between 1995 and 1998, even when total reserve was a very modest $4bn. Similarly, between 1972 and 1984, official forex reserve was barely $390.71m, but one naira remarkably exchanged for almost two dollars.

Instructively, external reserves have climbed again above $40bn since 2017, but the naira rate, is inexplicably stuck between N305 and N360 per one dollar, despite the ban of 41 import items from official forex sales. The salient question therefore is, if the naira/dollar rate rose well above N300 per one dollar because reserves dropped below $30bn in 2015, why then has the naira rate remained static between N305 and N360, even after reserves have climbed once again and remains stable between $40bn and $47bn, with current crude price nearer $70 per barrel and possibly providing over 20 months capacity to pay for our imports and defend the naira.

It is sadly becoming obvious that the CBN’s weekly strategy of bombarding the forex market with dollar reserves has expectedly failed to stop the depreciation of the naira, even when dollar revenue derived from higher crude oil prices and autonomous sources significantly increased beyond the reviewed 2018 budget benchmark of $50.5 per barrel.

Although CBN’s Communications Director, Isaac Okorafor, suggested the exchange rate stability as a priority objective, any rapid depletion of reserves would perfunctorily precipitate market panic and induce further reserve erosion, which could, ultimately, compel another huge naira devaluation below N500 per one dollar. The social and economic impact of such devaluation will inevitably fast track more Nigerians into poverty, and sustain our nation’s odious title as the reigning “World Poverty Capital.”

It is rather sad that the CBN willfully depletes it stock of reserves to allegedly defend the naira through its regular weekly auctions of hundreds of millions of dollars to all and sundry, including the High Street Bureau-de-Change at face value, while government simultaneously, conversely, humbly seeks modest dollar loans and pays up to eight per cent interest on such debts, despite the CBN’s heavy cache of ‘idle’ dollars.

Furthermore, in November 2018, the present administration inexplicably, obtained a fresh $3bn foreign loan to compound the existing $10bn that it had previously borrowed at over 7 per cent rate of interest, even though the CBN carelessly broods over a rich nest of over $40bn reserves, from which, it regularly auctions dollar rations, at par value, to all and sundry, in order to, allegedly, stabilise and determine the naira exchange rate.

The DMO has lately (June 2019) confirmed its intention to borrow $2.7bn from foreign sources in 2019. Nigerians must question why the loan required could not be obtained directly from CBN’s caché of almost $50bn, while CBN unilaterally auctions dollar rations against the naira and freely distributes dollars ‘sans’ interest to even Bureau-De-Change, who probably provides the major source of foreign exchange for those smuggled goods which continue to threaten Nigeria’s economy.

The title, ‘The Wrong Way to Defend the Naira’ (see www.lesleba.com/www.betternigerianow.com) was first published in April 2011 in the Vanguard newspaper, to reflect the subsisting contradiction of increasing external reserves, even when the naira exchange rate, inexplicably and conversely, remains sticky and under siege, while dollar reserves, fortuitously, also exceed budget expectations. Notably, the fears of economic contraction, increasing joblessness and deepening poverty expressed in that article have all become oppressively apparent in recent years. A brief summary of that article follows hereafter. Please read on.

“In practice, the naira exchange rate is actually more a function of Excess Naira liquidity, in a strictly regulated market, in which small rations of dollars are intermittently auctioned by CBN. Regrettably, such a market model will only spell disaster for growth and deepen poverty for our people.”

“Incidentally, the CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi, in his acceptance Speech as Silverbird’s 2010 Man of the Year, clearly referred to IMF’s recommendation for a devalued the naira as one of such ‘bad’ or anti-Nigeria recommendations. Consequently, Sanusi rightly refused to play along with IMF, as he saw no observable benefits in a weaker naira, which would “trigger higher industrial production costs, fuel inflation, increase fuel prices and subsidies and also increase our national debt burden.”

“Undoubtedly, Sanusi’s argument with regard to the critical need for a stable naira value is certainly very plausible; but the real question is, can the CBN governor keep the naira below N155 per one dollar within the context of the present framework that explodes naira supply whenever distributable dollar revenue in monthly allocations to government is substituted with naira? This column has consistently maintained that naira substitution for dollar revenue is the poison in our economy, as it engenders a system that cripples our economy and oppresses our people whenever we earn increasing dollar revenue; a veritable paradox if there ever was one!”

POSTSCRIPT 2019: The adoption of dollar certificates for the allocation of dollar revenue clearly still remains the most practical solution to the naira’s perennially embattled state.

