RCCG, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze: Mercy, Hope, Money & Happiness -By Nneka Okumazie

Sometimes, everything in life is mercy. There are so many risks and exposures, but the touch of mercy for some, makes things go well.

This, in part, makes life an endless question. Some do things and succeed, others do and don’t. Some get fortunate, others don’t.

In life, there’s a system of elucidation: what went right or wrong, resulting in perfunctory inference like success means hard work, smart, etc. Failure means laziness, bad decisions, etc.

But bifurcating situations as this, cheats, existential fairness. Yes, it is true that lots of people make excuses but the pressure for results is sometimes the motivation for desperation, deception, etc.

It is good to do everything possible in diligence, efforts, etc. But to also remember that strength, support and advantage were vital for most success.

Sometimes, the support some have is mercy. Though, mathematically speaking, mercy is hard to measure, model or equate, but mercy is present, potent and powerful.

In the Christian Faith, it is far better to race to obtain GOD’s mercy than to obtain money.

Money is tangible. Money delivers what money can buy. There are troubles, mistakes, etc. money can’t prevent.

Money problems are obvious, but when there’s money, and it fails, there’s desire for a wealth of mercy.

It is better to find ways to obtain GOD’s mercy, and do more in that regard.

There are benefits of mercy some obtained from some association. There’s mercy from mercifulness. [Matthew 5:7, Blessed [are] the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.] [Zephaniah 2:3, Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought His judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD’S anger.] [Romans 9:15, For He saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.] [Romans 9:16, So then [it is] not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of GOD that sheweth mercy.] [Psalm 136:1, O give thanks unto the LORD; for [He is] good: for His mercy for ever.]

There are several ways to position for mercy and hope for it.

Just like mercy is extraordinary, so is hope. Hope is not seen, but greater than happiness – which can be temporal or dependent.

Sometimes, everything for truly committed Christians is a combination of mercy and hope.

GOD

